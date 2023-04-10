Two migrants have died and about 20 are missing after a shipwreck in the Mediterranean.

At least two migrants have died and about 20 are missing after a boat capsized between Tunisia and Italy. German NGO ResQship reportedSunday, April 9.

Twenty-two people were rescued by the NGO ship Nadir after the shipwreck overnight from Saturday to Sunday. They landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa on Sunday afternoon, said Stefen Seyfert, one of ResQship’s managers.

Among them were men, women and children, particularly from Côte d’Ivoire, Mali and Cameroon, said Nadir’s captain Ingo Werth, who was on board at the time of the rescue. While the dead bodies of two men have been recovered, a pregnant woman has been recovered.

In all, about forty migrants were on board the boat, which departed from Sfax, Tunisia, Mr. Seifert said. “We tried our best to save more people but we did not succeed”He also welcomed A “Good Cooperation” With the Italian Coast Guard.

Nine of the survivors were women and eighteen were lost at sea. According to Italian news agency Ansa. They would have paid 3,000 Tunisian dinars (about 900 euros) to board the small boat.

On Saturday, two other shipwrecks left twenty-seven dead or missing.

In recent days, thousands of migrants have landed on the island of Lampedusa, off Tunisia’s east coast, in their own boats or Italian coast guard boats.

Italy’s geographic location makes it a preferred destination for asylum seekers from North Africa to Europe. Rome has long complained about the number of people arriving at its borders.

More than 14,000 migrants have landed in Italy since the start of the year, up from just 5,300 in the same period last year and 4,300 in 2021, according to the Italian interior ministry.