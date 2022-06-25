Two people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting in Oslo, Norway

Police guard the scene of a shooting on June 25, 2022 in downtown Oslo. Jawad Barsa / AFP

Two people were killed and 14 others were injured in a shooting near a liquor store in central Oslo between Friday night, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, Norwegian police said they had arrested a suspect.

The shooting took place at around 1am (local time) in three close quarters, including a gay hostel in the center of the Norwegian capital. Police said two were killed and 14 were injured, and two weapons were seized.

“Everything now indicates that there is only one person who made this gesture.”, A police officer, Tore Burstott, said during a news conference. However, staff in the capital have been strengthened to deal with other incidents, he added, noting that this is an act of terrorism.

Police received the first report at 1:14 a.m., five minutes after the suspect was arrested, he said. The shooting took place near the London Pub Kay Club, the Her Nilson Jazz Club and the Takeaway Food Outlet. Police in riot gear stormed a rally in Oslo on Saturday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.

“Very sure”

“He was very sure of what goal he was heading towards. I ran when I realized he was serious. There was a bloody man lying on the ground.”A woman who witnessed the scene told the newspaper Verdance Gang (G.V.) Another witness spoke G.V. The use of an automatic weapon – unconfirmed information by the police – and spoke“Scene of a War”. “There were many injured on the ground with head injuries”he said.

According to an NRK reporter who was present at the time of the shooting, the shooter came with a bag from which he pulled out a shotgun. Heavy-duty police armed with bulletproof vests and helmets patrolled the area. Of the 14 injured, eight were taken to hospital and six were taken care of by medical service.

“Some are described as seriously injured and others as slightly injured.”, Police officer Tore Burstott said. The bloody attacks took place on July 22, 2011 in generally peaceful Norway.

