Two police officers stabbed in central London, one arrested

The eyes of the world trained three days ago in London Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, two police officers were stabbed in the heart of the British capital at around 6am (7am French time) this Friday. They were taken to hospital. One person was arrested.

“Two officers were stabbed and are currently being treated in hospital”, and “one person has been arrested” on suspicion of assaulting a rescue worker in Leicester Square, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement without providing details. Health condition of police officers who were hit by bombs.

The police, in uniform, made a regular round and used their electric pulse gun to stop the attacker.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The incident is not being treated as terrorism-related,” a London Metropolitan Police spokesman said.

Earlier in the afternoon, authorities noted that one of the police officers had been stabbed three times in the neck and once in the chest. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition and is expected to make a full recovery, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said. His fellow policeman was injured in the arm.

A lively district of central London with theatres, cinemas, restaurants and plenty of pubs, Leicester Square is just a stone’s throw from the Palace of Westminster and the banks of the River Thames. Thousands of people are waiting Visit the Ardent Chapel, built in memory of Elizabeth II.