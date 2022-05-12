Two Twitter leaders are leaving the company after the Musk deal

Two of Twitter’s leaders are leaving as part of a change of CEOs, according to an internal memo shared with employees Thursday, as the company struggles to acquire Elon Muskthe richest man in the world.

According to the memo obtained by The New York Times, Twitter’s general manager, Kavon Beckpur, is leaving and will be replaced by Jay Sullivan. Mr. Sullivan is currently the Interim General Manager of Consumer Products. Bruce Falk, Twitter’s general manager of revenue, is also leaving the company.

“It is important to have the right leaders at the right time,” Parag Agrawal, CEO of Twitter, said in the note to employees. Sullivan’s product vision, the ability to inspire, act quickly, and drive change is what Twitter needs now and into the future.