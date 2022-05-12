Two Twitter leaders are leaving the company after the Musk deal

Two of Twitter’s leaders are leaving as part of a change of CEOs, according to an internal memo shared with employees Thursday, as the company struggles to acquire Elon Muskthe richest man in the world.
According to the memo obtained by The New York Times, Twitter’s general manager, Kavon Beckpur, is leaving and will be replaced by Jay Sullivan. Mr. Sullivan is currently the Interim General Manager of Consumer Products. Bruce Falk, Twitter’s general manager of revenue, is also leaving the company.
“It is important to have the right leaders at the right time,” Parag Agrawal, CEO of Twitter, said in the note to employees. Sullivan’s product vision, the ability to inspire, act quickly, and drive change is what Twitter needs now and into the future.
The memo said Twitter was also pausing most new hires and rolling back discretionary spending, although the company currently has no plans to lay off workers. Mr. Agrawal wrote that part of this stems from the company’s failure to achieve its targets in audience and revenue growth.
Twitter has been in an uproar since Musk struck a deal last month for Buy a social media service for $44 billion. The billionaire, who also runs electric car maker Tesla and rocket company SpaceX, said he’s taking Twitter private and wants to improve the product. he has Criticize Some of Twitter’s top CEOs are public, particularly in regards to the way they’ve conducted speech on the service.
Musk, who is still raising some funding for the purchase, is expected to close the deal on Twitter in the next few months. at stadium for investorsHe said he wants Twitter’s revenue to fivefold by 2028 and to increase the number of its users to 931 million by then, up from 217 million at the end of last year.
