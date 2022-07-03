July 3, 2022

Two women were killed by a shark in the Red Sea

Rusty Knowles July 3, 2022 2 min read

An investigation has been opened and beaches south of Hurghada have been closed until Monday.

The Egyptian Environment Ministry announced the deaths of two women on Sunday Shark attack Several beaches near Hurghada, a popular seaside resort on the Red Sea, have been closed since the incident on Friday.

“Two women were attacked by a shark while swimming in Sahel Hachich, south of Hurghada,” the ministry said on its Facebook page, adding that an investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances of the incident.

‘Austrian tourist’s hand amputated’

“Any activity is prohibited for three days” on the beaches south of Hurghada in Egypt’s southeast, the governor of the Red Sea region, Amr Hanafi, said on Friday.

The ministry did not specify the nationalities of the victims, but, in its decree, the governor noted that “an Austrian tourist had his left arm ripped off by a shark.”

On social networks, several users shared a video – AFP could not verify its authenticity, no date or place – showing a swimmer struggling before a pool of blood appeared around her.

Examples in Egypt

Sharks in the Red Sea rarely attack swimmers, unless they exceed approved limits.

In 2018 a Czech tourist was killed by a shark off an Egyptian beach in the Red Sea, a German in 2015 and a German woman in 2010 and four tourists were seriously injured in a shark attack off Sharm El- Beach. Sheikh, one of the most popular of Egyptian seaside resorts.

Caught between inflation and deflation, Egypt relies heavily on the shores of the Red Sea, which welcomes 65% of the country’s tourists. Egyptian tourism is trying to recover from ten years of political turmoil since the “revolution” that toppled dictator Hosni Mubarak in 2011 and the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Original article published on BFMTV.com

