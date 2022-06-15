U.S. experts recommend modern vaccine for young children, Pfizer should follow

U.S. experts spoke Wednesday in support of the Moderna vaccine for children, and a similar opinion is expected on the effectiveness of Pfizer’s vaccine, which is an important first step in their recognition, and injections will begin as soon as possible.

Jay Portnoy, one of the members of this advisory board, commented, “I know many parents today who are very relaxed are definitely listening to what we have to say.

After a long wait to conduct clinical trials, both companies have filed for accreditation for Pfizer for children aged six months to 4 years and for Moderna for children aged six months to 5 years.

As in many countries, this is the last age group to have access to this protection.

Dosage modified: this represents a quarter of the adult (25 micrograms, 100 against adults), and one-tenth (3 micrograms, 30 against adults) of Pfizer.

Although young people are less likely to be infected with Govt-19, about 480 children under the age of 4 die in the United States. Hospital admissions rates for these ages also increased drastically during the wave associated with the Omicron variant.

The authentication process is done in several stages. Independent experts reviewed all data available Wednesday during discussions live on the Internet.

In one poll, 21 group members unanimously concluded that the benefits of vaccinating children with the moderna vaccine outweigh the risks. A similar vote was expected for Pfizer later in the afternoon.

Based on these ideas, the FDA is responsible for giving its results world recognition and its official recognition.

The U.S. government says some 10 million doses will be sent immediately to all four corners of the country, with millions more in the coming weeks.

Once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approves, vaccinations can begin as early as next Tuesday. CDC experts will meet with them this Friday and Saturday.

– Pfizer in three sizes –

The main difference between the two products is the number of shots required: the Moderna vaccine is still given in two doses at one-month intervals.

Pfizer’s medication is made immediately in three injections, two doses do not stimulate adequate immunity due to low doses. The first two injections of Pfizer will be given at three-week intervals, and the third second injection will be given eight weeks later.

However, Moderna’s representative Jacqueline Miller said Wednesday that studies are already underway on the delivery of a third drug. But, “it’s essential to start a series of injections now to start protecting children this summer,” he said.

Both vaccines are safe and effective, according to the FDA, which released its own analysis of clinical trials last weekend, which provides the basis for discussion among experts.

According to preliminary estimates, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was found to be 80% effective against symptomatic forms of the disease. But this figure is based on the very low number of positive cases eligible for the FDA.

Moderna vaccine has been shown to be effective in 51% of children between 6 months and 2 years of age and 37% of children between 2 and 5 years of age. According to the U.S. agency, these figures are consistent with the performance observed in adults against the Omigron variant. However, the vaccine continues to protect them against the serious cases of Govt-19.

– Impatience or doubt –

In terms of side effects, a quarter of young children who receive Moderna develop the flu, especially after the second dose. It usually subsides after a day.

In Pifzer, the fever rate is comparable between vaccinated children and placebo recipients.

While some parents are eagerly anticipating the possibility of vaccinating their young offspring, others will no doubt be skeptical.

According to a study conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation in early May, only one in five parents (18%) of children under the age of 5 want to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

As with adults, children with Govit-19 can develop chronic symptoms (Govit Long). In rare cases, they can also develop into severe cases of pediatric polycystic ovary syndrome.