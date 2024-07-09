Ubisoft apologizes for Assassin’s Creed Shadows artwork that features the logo of a real historical reenactment group

Assassin’s Creed Shadows developer Ubisoft has admitted to including the logo of a historical reenactment group in artwork for the upcoming Feudal Stapathon event in Japan, and has apologized for using it without permission.

Fans have spotted the Sekigahara Teppo-tai infantry reenactment group’s flag in concept art on Ubisoft’s website, Putting a mark (Sorry) The topic is directed to the same group (thanks, Siliconera).

The head of the reenactment group wrote on social media: He said They contacted Ubisoft last month about the issue. Ubisoft later responded and told them that the online version of the artwork had been removed.

“Honestly, I’m not sure how to respond,” Cannon Master and X user matchlock_kage books.

Ubisoft Japan now has It was published. Two uses of the Sekigahara Teppo-tai logo are said to have been identified in concept art – with at least one of these uses being found in the game’s art book included in the Collector’s Edition.

“The artwork mentioned will not be used or distributed after this date, except for inclusion in the Collector’s Edition artwork book,” Ubisoft wrote. “We deeply apologize for this inconvenience.”

There’s no suggestion that the logo will still be present on Shadows itself when the game launches in November.

Ubisoft unveiled its hit Assassin’s Creed game last month to strong response and reports of positive pre-order numbers from the publisher. But the game’s developers also faced online abuse, with a tweet from X owner Elon Musk, over the prominence of the black samurai Yasuke, a historical figure from the period.