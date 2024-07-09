July 10, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Ubisoft apologizes for Assassin’s Creed Shadows artwork that features the logo of a real historical reenactment group

Len Houle July 9, 2024 2 min read

Assassin’s Creed Shadows developer Ubisoft has admitted to including the logo of a historical reenactment group in artwork for the upcoming Feudal Stapathon event in Japan, and has apologized for using it without permission.

Fans have spotted the Sekigahara Teppo-tai infantry reenactment group’s flag in concept art on Ubisoft’s website, Putting a mark (Sorry) The topic is directed to the same group (thanks, Siliconera).

The head of the reenactment group wrote on social media: He said They contacted Ubisoft last month about the issue. Ubisoft later responded and told them that the online version of the artwork had been removed.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a game that includes combat and stealth.Watch on YouTube

“Honestly, I’m not sure how to respond,” Cannon Master and X user matchlock_kage books.

Ubisoft Japan now has It was published. Two uses of the Sekigahara Teppo-tai logo are said to have been identified in concept art – with at least one of these uses being found in the game’s art book included in the Collector’s Edition.

“The artwork mentioned will not be used or distributed after this date, except for inclusion in the Collector’s Edition artwork book,” Ubisoft wrote. “We deeply apologize for this inconvenience.”

There’s no suggestion that the logo will still be present on Shadows itself when the game launches in November.

Ubisoft unveiled its hit Assassin’s Creed game last month to strong response and reports of positive pre-order numbers from the publisher. But the game’s developers also faced online abuse, with a tweet from X owner Elon Musk, over the prominence of the black samurai Yasuke, a historical figure from the period.

See also  AT&T offers the Pixel Fold for half the price

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Logitech’s $80 Ultra-Intense Gaming Mouse Is Its Most Versatile Ever

July 9, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Microsoft employees in China forced to switch from Android to iPhone

July 9, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Disney Pixel RPG is an 8-bit adventure game starring Mickey Mouse coming to mobile phones.

July 8, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

4 min read

Oak Ridge Boys member and Country Hall of Famer, he was 76.

July 9, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA releases image of moonrise from ‘unique vantage point’ of space station

July 9, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Ubisoft apologizes for Assassin’s Creed Shadows artwork that features the logo of a real historical reenactment group

July 9, 2024 Len Houle
3 min read

Since the controversial plan was abandoned, appeals by settlers in Rwanda have been mixed.

July 9, 2024 Rusty Knowles