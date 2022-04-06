Ubisoft working on new Ghost Recon despite NFT controversy

picture : Ubisoft

Ghost Recon Break Point Yesterday, Ubisoft announced that it has officially received its latest update. The news comes a few months after the publisher’s disastrous experience with add NFTs to the game, And we learned, as her studio in Paris is working on introducing the next major line in Ghost Recon According to two sources familiar with its development.

“The past four months have seen the release of the final piece of content: the all-new Motherland play mode, and tons of new items including signature 20th Anniversary outfits and quartz elements for Ghost Recon Break Point,” The Publisher’s books Announcing the conclusion of the match. “We will continue to maintain our servers for both Ghost Recon Wildland And the Ghost Recon Break Point And we really hope that you will continue to enjoy the game and enjoy playing solo or co-op with your friends.”

next one Ghost Reconcodename OVER and Originally Leaked by NvidiaIt has been in development for more than a year and could arrive as early as FY2023, sources say Kotaku. Instead of teasing this project as part of the series’ 20th anniversary last year, Ubisoft revealed the development of Ghost Recon FrontlineAnother free live action shooting game that reminds us deeply Call of Duty Warzone. Call of duty. The fans were Less than enthusiasticAnd after negative comments from an internal tester earlier this year, Kotaku He understands that the project is undergoing a reset, and is unlikely to be launched any time soon.

It was an uphill climb for Ghost Recon series for years now. breakpoint It was criticized by fans and Failed to meet sales expectations When it was released back in 2019, this is in part due to the new looting and survival mechanics that softened the tactical shooter experience that many came to the series for. Ubisoft’s Paris studio has spent time since then seriously repair Many game systems, adding new content, trying to win back fans.

The Ghost Recon The name received another huge success last December, when Ubisoft launched its new blockchain initiative is called quartz. The technology was used to add NFTs to files breakpointwhich is a movement Looks like quite a few players are interacting with it And many developers in the company I disagree with her internally. “It’s three to four years of work for a fucking auction house,” one of the current developers Tell Kotaku on time.

with the end breakpoint New updates come Radio Silence for NFT batch. According to two sources familiar with Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovation Lab, the team behind Quartz has gone mostly quiet internally after the initial reaction to its controversial experiment.

As we roll out the latest update to Ghost Recon Break Point A Ubisoft spokesperson said: “There will be no additional content added to the game.” Kotaku. “We’ll have more to share about Ubisoft Quartz at a later time.”

a Message on the Ubisoft Quartz website Thanks breakpoint Players who claim initial NFTs. “You own a piece of the game and you left your mark in its history,” she says.

Meanwhile, the publisher is currently recruiting for A number of new roles related to the blockchainincluding economists, content and product managers “to coordinate with game teams and help them integrate Quartz.”

If some Ubisoft developers remain frustrated and confused by the company’s NFT push, not all of them will be sold on endless vicissitudes to recreate the success of the live service of rainbow six sig (portable version It was announced yesterday) . Although colorful battle royale Hyperscape Shellingnot only includes the company’s continuous shooting services Ghost Recon Frontline but also Heartland DivisionAnd the Xdefiantand the I mentioned recently The project, Pathfinder. Described as a battle royale that pits players against enemies controlled by artificial intelligence and each other, a source that has confirmed its existence for Kotaku They said they weren’t sure it would ever come out.

When a Ubisoft spokesperson was asked about these plans, he said Kotaku“We will not comment on rumours.”