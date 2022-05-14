Ubisoft’s China-exclusive Rabbids Gets Global Switch Edition

Update [Sat 14th May, 2022 14:00 BST]: that official public relations to Rapids: Party of Legends Released – to confirm launch on June 30, 2022. A listing of the game is also on the Switch eShop.

Get ready for a journey down the Rabbid’s Hole with Rabbids: Party of Legends, coming June 30 to Switch, Stadia, Xbox One and PS4 (including Xbox Series X|S and PS5 via backwards compatibility). When the Rapids unload their washing machine, they are mysteriously transported to a mythical, chaotic world inspired by the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West. In this multiplayer party game, The Rabbids must play their way through the chaos and find their way home.

Rabbids: Party of Legends has 50 mini-games that challenge players to perform silly poses, take down opponents, chill pepper caps, show off their dance moves, and more. Up to four players can join locally, either 2v2 or free for all. Players can also create personalized playlists of their favorite minigames, and the AI ​​difficulty levels are customizable, making the game suitable for any age and fun for the whole family.

The Monkey King and his companions Pigsy, Sandy and Tripitaka must retrace their steps in order to send themselves and the other Rabbids home again. The story is spread across four acts, each occupying a different area on the game board and leading players on a journey through the mythical world.

The development team at Ubisoft Chengdu drew inspiration from traditional Chinese imagery of Rabbids: Party of Legends, integrating Eastern and Western sensibilities, fusing an integral part of Chinese culture with the playful, exotic, and sometimes irreverent nature of Rabbids.

original story [Thu 12th May, 2022 01:30 BST]: It’s that time of the month every company releases their earnings report, and with that comes a slew of game announcements.

On the Ubisoft front, it has been revealed that the French publisher and developer will bring an exclusive Rabbids version in China to the Nintendo Switch here in the West sometime between now and June. It is officially listed as Rapids: Party of Legends in the earnings report, but likely translated as Rapids: Adventure Party.

This game is said to be inspired by Journey to the West (a classic piece of Chinese literature), originally released on Nintendo Switch in China in 2019, is a multiplayer game where you play a variety of mini-games using Joy-Con controllers.

You can see some previous Nintendo Life coverage of this game in the links below. There are also some shots, courtesy of Youtube Nintendopolis Channel:

Ubisoft is also currently working with Nintendo to bring it on Mario + Rapids sparks of hope later this year. It is a follow up to the original 2017 release, Mario + Rapids Kingdom Battle.

participation in Nintendo Live employment

Are you ready for another match at the Rapids Party? Drop a comment below.