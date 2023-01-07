STORRS, Connecticut — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available for their outfit, the conference said Friday.

The conference requires schools to field seven players on scholarship to any game, the school said, and injuries have left the Huskies with only six active players.

Ocon was also expected to be without head coach Gino Aureima, who announced Thursday that he will take time off to recover from an illness.

junior High Edwards And he demanded Ayanna Patterson He was injured in UConn’s win over Xavier on Thursday. They join the second year Caroline DucharmeA student in his second year of study Azzy FadCarpentry Big Bakers And he demanded ice brady in the inactive list.

Edwards suffered what was alternately described as a right foot or ankle injury in the first inning of the Huskies’ 73-37 win, diving onto some outfield benches to get a loose ball. It was not immediately clear when or how Patterson was injured.

The school said it would not release any further details on Friday night.

“At UConn, the health and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” David Benedict, the school’s athletic director, said in a statement. “The women’s basketball program has unfortunately been affected by an unprecedented number of injuries this season. While it is unfortunate that we need to postpone Sunday’s game, it is the right call to protect the safety of our student athletes. We will work with the Big East and DePaul on options to reschedule the game.”

Bakers and Brady will miss the season with knee injuries.

Food, the Huskies’ leading scorer, is expected to return shortly after a knee injury that kept her on the bench since she was injured in a collision with Edwards during the Dec. 4 loss to Notre Dame. She has warmed up for the last three matches as part of her rehabilitation.

Ducharme missed two games while on concussion protocol after sustaining an injury in practice.

Husky currently available for play include guards Nika MuhlAnd the Lou Lopez Sensual And the Ines Bettencourtand attackers Aubrey GriffinAnd the Dorka Johas And the Amari DeBerry.

Auriemma has missed four games this season due to illness, and it’s not clear when he might return.

“It’s been a very difficult month for me, I was feeling under the weather and completely devastated,” Oryema said in a statement on Thursday. “I thought I was ready to come back, but I need more time. I’m going to take a step back to focus on my health and I’ll be back when I feel ready.”

Despite the injuries, the Huskies won six in a row.

The school says those who have tickets for Sunday’s game will be able to use them when the game is rescheduled.

UConn is next scheduled to play in St. Louis. John’s on Wednesday, while DePaul is scheduled to host Villanova that evening.