UFC 273 live scores and analysis

Jacksonville, Florida – Chan Sung Joong He knows this might be his last chance.

He first challenged the “Korean Zombie” for the UFC featherweight title in 2013. On Saturday, Jung will return with a chance at the belt against the champ Alexander Volkanovsky In the main event of UFC 273 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

ESPN ranked Volkanovsky as the No. 4 pound-for-pound fighter. In featherweight, Volkanovsky is 1st and Young is 9th. Max Hollowaywho was twice defeated by Volkanovsky in title fights, was the originally scheduled opponent for Volkanovsky before withdrawing due to injury.

Volkanovsky (23-1) won 10 in a row to start his UFC career and 20 in a row overall. The Australian-born fighter defended his title against Brian Ortega By unanimous decision at UFC 266 last September she now has two successful title defenses. Volkanovsky, 33, defeated Holloway to win the belt at UFC 245 in December 2019.

Saturday, April 9, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida

• main card: 10 p.m. ET on ESPN + PPV

• Prelims: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN / ESPN +

Young (17-6) has won three of his past four matches. The South Korean-born fighter emerges from a unanimous decision to win Dan Egg last June. Jung, 35, will pass Dan Henderson Saturday as the UFC fighter with the most time between title fights. Aldo defeated Young at UFC 163 on August 3, 2013.

In the joint main event, Aljamin Sterling And Peter Yang It will unite the UFC welterweight title. Sterling won the title by disqualification when Yan hit him with an illegal knee at UFC 259 in March 2021. Yan is the interim champion, after winning the Corey Sandhagen at UFC 267 last October.

Sterling (20-3), the 32-year-old from New York, has won six straight times. Yan (16-2), a 29-year-old from Russia who trains in Thailand, is ESPN’s No. 6 fighter. In bantam weight, Yan and Sterling are ranked #1 and #2 respectively.

Also on the card, a former title contender Gilbert Burns And an unbeatable possibility Khamza Shemayev You will meet in what could be the welterweight title eliminator. Plus, Mackenzie Dern will face Tessia Torres In a competitive women’s strawweight bout, high probability Ian Gary We will meet darian weeksAnd Aspenlad And Raquel Pennington She will face off in a women’s bantam weight competition match.

Up next: Women’s Bantamweight: Aspen Ladd (9-2, 4-2 UFC, +155) vs. Raquel Bennington (13-9, 10-5 UFC, -180)

UFC 273 نتائج Results

game 1:19 Mike Mallot wins his UFC debut by knocking out Mickey Gal at UFC 273 prelims.

It was a good night for his debut in the UFC.

Mallot collected Gal with a left hook, resulting in a TKO at 3:41 of the first round. Gal’s face planted on a punch and followed by Mallot. But the referee correctly intervened to save Gal and end the fight.

It’s good to see Mike Mallot shine in the UFC as a contender now, because he’s also been an exceptional coach as well. # UFC273 – Eric Nixic (@Eric_XCMMA) April 10 2022

The fight was beautiful even before the end, as both men were deliberating. Malotte was bleeding from the nose as a result of Gal’s offense.

Mallot, 30, has won four times in a row. The Canadian national, who trains from the Alpha Male team in California, won Shimon Smotretsky By sending the first round to make his way to the UFC in the Dana White competition series. Gal, a 30-year-old from New Jersey who trains from Florida, has dropped twice in a row.

game 1:06 Aleksei Oleinik proves that he can still hang out with the best of them at the age of 44 with an impressive presentation of Jared Vanderaa.

Oleinik won the submission. Stop the pistons.

For the 44-year-old gray-bearded Russian, the neck crank he used to get a tap on Vanderaa was his 47th victory in a 60-fight career. The submission came at 3:39 of the opening round, and Oleinik’s sash was second in the octagon and only seventh in UFC history. He has seven requests in the UFC, the second most in heavyweight history Frank Mireight.

I hope I can fight like Oleinik in a decade, WOW! # UFC273 Henry Cejudo April 9, 2022

The victory, which broke Zlaqa three fights, makes Oleinik the third oldest fighter to win the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), behind him. Randy Couture (47) and Dan Henderson (45).

Vanderaa, a 29-year-old from Memet, California, knew Oleinik was planning to take the fight to the plate, and he prevented it from happening early on. Oleinik then took himself to the mat and regained control, threatening to choke naked from behind. But Oleinik used a leg lock to reverse the situation, then pinned it upon completion to hand Vanderaa his third straight loss and fourth in his last five fights.

Hansen achieved significant success early on with her wrestling. But Rodriguez used takedowns and grappling to secure the win as the fight continued.

Rodriguez made a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) to win her first UFC appearance against Hansen. Known as the Striker, Rodriguez was training in Los Angeles with a famous wrestling coach Kenny Johnson The results were clear.

Hansen got a takedown in the first round, got some decent ground and pounds and finished the first five minutes of action for an arm triangle choke. Rodriguez received takedowns in the second and third rounds, and Rodriguez regained Hansen’s back in the second and worked for a naked choke in the back.

Rodriguez, 29, is the former LFA strawweight champion. The Venezuelan national made her way to the UFC by winning the Dana White competition series last October. Hansen, 22, of California, has fallen three times in a row after a winning streak.

Hansen missed his weight on Friday, coming in at 118.5 pounds, 2.5 pounds over the women’s straw weight limit.

Santos got into the cage for his first time in the UFC and didn’t take a step back for three rounds, firing every shot with great force. In the face of this aggression, Arce spent 15 minutes moving left, moving right, sliding backward and moving forward to repeatedly break Santos in a display of his veteran mastery that earned him a nod on all three scorecards (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Ars, 32, of New York, has won two of his past three games, with the loss coming to rising star Song Yadong. He was patient and evasive, avoiding most of what Santos threw and marking him with a steady stream of right punches, straight left hand punches and high kicks. One downside: Arce missed the bantam weight limit at Friday’s weigh-in, at 136.5 pounds.

Santos, the 27-year-old Brazilian marked the end of a winning streak. He was aggressive but very wild with punches and spinning attacks, only landing 17 of 70 in the first round and losing his power from there.

