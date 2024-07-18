July 18, 2024

UK Conservative leader Starmer aims to repair EU ties as Trump looms

Frank Tomlinson July 18, 2024 3 min read

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) to the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace on July 18, 2024 in Woodstock, England.

Wpa pool| Getty Images News | Getty Images

OXFORD, England — Britain’s new Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer seeks to reset fractured relations with Europe on Thursday when he hosts more than 45 heads of state from across the continent in the birthplace of Winston Churchill.

Starmer will tell the European political summit that the challenges facing Europe cannot be met alone, and that the region must work together to present a united front on security and defence.

