UK Conservative leader Starmer aims to repair EU ties as Trump looms

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) to the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace on July 18, 2024 in Woodstock, England.
Wpa pool| Getty Images News | Getty Images
OXFORD, England — Britain’s new Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer seeks to reset fractured relations with Europe on Thursday when he hosts more than 45 heads of state from across the continent in the birthplace of Winston Churchill.
Starmer will tell the European political summit that the challenges facing Europe cannot be met alone, and that the region must work together to present a united front on security and defence.
“We cannot allow the challenges of the recent past to define our relationships in the future,” Starmer said in a speech on Wednesday. statement From Downing Street.
“That’s why European security will be at the forefront of this government’s foreign and defence priorities, and why I am focused on seizing this moment to renew our relationship with Europe,” he added.
In his opening speech at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, England, Starmer will tell attendees that his new British government will play a “more active and greater role” on the world stage.
This comes as the specter of a second presidency for Republican candidate Donald Trump looms in Europe after an assassination attempt over the weekend that boosted support for the former president.
Both Trump and his recently announced running mate J.D. Vance have signaled that continued support for Europe — and especially Ukraine — is not guaranteed under a second Trump administration. The Republican presidential candidate has repeatedly criticized the continent’s lack of defense spending and threatened to withdraw from NATO, while Vance has shown hesitation about U.S. involvement in foreign affairs.
In preparation, European NATO members have increased their defence spending, including a new commitment from Starmer to spend 2.5% of the UK’s GDP on defence.
Thursday’s meeting is an early opportunity for Starmer to meet key European allies on home soil, after attending last week’s NATO summit in Washington and being elected on July 4.
EU leaders 27 Member StatesEgyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, along with 20 other heads of state from across the region, arrived Thursday for a one-day European policy summit at the historic English country house.
For the first time this year, members of NATO, the OSCE and the Council of Europe are also participating in the forum.
This is the fourth time the EU-Russia Partnership Forum has been held since it was established in 2022 by French President Emmanuel Macron in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The stated objectives of the forum are to strengthen political dialogue and cooperation, and to promote security, stability and prosperity in Europe. Sessions on Thursday include three roundtables on migration, energy and connectivity, and defending and securing democracy.
But discussions about a new UK-EU trade deal after Brexit will not be on the table, with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy telling the BBC earlier on Thursday that the two sides were “a long way” from reaching such an agreement.
The summit has faced criticism in the past from those who question the value of another political gathering, especially since the previous summit in Granada, Spain, ended with few tangible results.
“Beer buff. Devoted pop culture scholar. Coffee ninja. Evil zombie fan. Organizer.”
More Stories
King’s Speech: Charles unveils Keir Starmer’s plans for Britain in state opening of parliament
Toronto suffers flooding, power outages after severe storms
The Israeli military says it will start recruiting ultra-Orthodox men. This could destabilize the government.