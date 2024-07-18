UK Conservative leader Starmer aims to repair EU ties as Trump looms

“We cannot allow the challenges of the recent past to define our relationships in the future,” Starmer said in a speech on Wednesday. statement From Downing Street.

“That’s why European security will be at the forefront of this government’s foreign and defence priorities, and why I am focused on seizing this moment to renew our relationship with Europe,” he added.

In his opening speech at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, England, Starmer will tell attendees that his new British government will play a “more active and greater role” on the world stage.

This comes as the specter of a second presidency for Republican candidate Donald Trump looms in Europe after an assassination attempt over the weekend that boosted support for the former president.

Both Trump and his recently announced running mate J.D. Vance have signaled that continued support for Europe — and especially Ukraine — is not guaranteed under a second Trump administration. The Republican presidential candidate has repeatedly criticized the continent’s lack of defense spending and threatened to withdraw from NATO, while Vance has shown hesitation about U.S. involvement in foreign affairs.

In preparation, European NATO members have increased their defence spending, including a new commitment from Starmer to spend 2.5% of the UK’s GDP on defence.