June 19, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

UK inflation, May 2024

UK inflation, May 2024

Cheryl Riley June 19, 2024 2 min read

Shoppers on the high street in Kingston, London, UK

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

UK inflation fell to the Bank of England’s 2.0% target in May, the Office for National Statistics reported on Wednesday, in the latest edition of the key economic measure ahead of the national election in July.

The headline reading fell from 2.3% in April, and was in line with the 2% expectations of economists polled by Reuters.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Amazon union workers and Teamsters signed a deal

June 19, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are hovering near record levels after the failure of retail sales

June 18, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun admits culture is ‘far from perfect’

June 18, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Revealing the cause of death of “9-1-1” crew member Rico Brim

June 19, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

SpaceX has launched 20 Starlink satellites from California

June 19, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Yankees star Aaron Judge was withdrawn from the win over the Orioles early after suffering a hit to his hand caused by a pitch

June 19, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Yes, the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection is getting a physical release

June 19, 2024 Len Houle