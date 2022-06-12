UK leaders tell Prince Charles to stop interfering in politics amid backlash over immigration: report

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The British government wants Prince Charles To move away from politics after comments he made about a new policy for asylum seekers were met with a backlash, according to a report.

After Charles, 73, renewed his criticism of the policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda by calling it “appalling”, Downing Street responded by saying such a suspension “would be dangerous”. constitutional issues The Sunday Times reported that once he took the throne.

An unidentified senior government member told the newspaper: “Prince Charles is a pet of our public life, but that wouldn’t be charming if he tried to act the same way when he’s king. That would raise serious constitutional issues.”

According to the official, the differences between British Royals And the Commonwealth must happen behind closed doors.

In the Times, the official said, “Many of his views on architecture and gardening are interesting, and I would always be willing to listen to them in private. But this is very different from him doing public interventions as King.” “The genius of the Queen is that most of us have no idea what she’s thinking.”

Another member of the government, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Charles was expected to stop making such comments once he became king.

“While this kind of interference will be tolerated when he is the Prince of Wales, the same will not be true when he becomes king,” the official told The Times.

Draw an additional discrepancy between Charles and Queen Elizabeth II, Another official said, “The problem with Charles is that he thinks he needs to be interesting and he thinks people are interested in what he thinks. He seems to have misunderstood the role,” The Times reported.

Charles had previously said he was “more disappointed” by the law, which physically transfers asylum seekers to Rwanda, despite it being upheld by the country’s Supreme Court.

According to The Times, a rift between them UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Cabinet and members of the royal family stems from an initial meeting between the two leaders.

During the meeting, the report said, Johnson displayed “disrespectful” behavior towards Charles as the lawmaker was “badly comfortable with punctuality”, and “Charles cannot abide by the delay.”

The British royal family released a statement making clear that Charles would act “politically impartial” when inheriting the throne from his mother.

Charles had previously said he would act within “constitutional standards” when he’s king because he was “not that stupid” for violating UK law.