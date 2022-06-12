UK leaders warn Prince Charles to stay out of politics

A royal feud is growing between the leaders of the British government and the future king of the nation after Prince Charles named Controversial new policy To send asylum seekers to Rwanda is “horrific”.

Members of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government have warned the Prince of Wales to stop interfering in public policy over fears the political monarch could cause a constitutional crisis, the Guardian reports. Sunday times.

Members of the royal family issued a statement in response to the warning on Saturday that Charles, 73, would be “politically neutral” when he inherits the throne, even as courtiers said the prince intended to be more forthcoming than his mother, the London newspaper reported. He said.

Charles’ comments came after the country’s Supreme Court ruled on Friday upholding the asylum policy. The platform reported that the migrants’ first trip to the British African Commonwealth was scheduled for Tuesday. The prince has reportedly spoken out against the ruling several times, saying he is “more disappointed than that”.

The split between Downing Street and Clarence Bliss was said to arose from Johnson’s “disrespectful” behavior towards Charles when the two first met, the article said, explaining that the prime minister was “badly comfortable with punctuality”, while the heir to the throne “could not tolerate Delay. “

The royal battle comes days before Johnson and Charles are scheduled to visit Rwanda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Conference, according to the newspaper.

Members of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet are calling on Prince Charles to soften his political comments. Peter Byrne/Paul via Reuters

Prince Charles is an adornment of our public life, but that wouldn’t be so charming if he tried to act the same way when he was king. A senior cabinet member told the newspaper that this would raise serious constitutional issues.

“Many of his views on architecture and gardening are interesting, and I would always be willing to listen to them in private. But this is very different from him doing public interventions as King. The genius of the Queen is that most of us have no idea what she is thinking.”

Other ministers were more outspoken, with one telling the outlet: “While this kind of interference will be tolerated when he is Prince of Wales, the same will not be true when he becomes king.”

UK border guards arrested migrants in the port of Dover, Britain, on May 22, 2022. EPA / Stuart Brook

“The problem with Charles is that he thinks he needs to be interesting and he thinks people are interested in what he thinks. He seems to have misunderstood the role,” another said.

The newspaper said Charles often irritated the political class by writing frequent memos to ministers and talking about policy issues in the past. A report that he obtained secret ministerial papers over decades also caused controversy among lawmakers.

In 2018, Charles reportedly told the BBC he would act within “constitutional standards” after his coronation and said he was “not that stupid” to defy UK law, which requires monarchs to be politically neutral and prevents them from voting.