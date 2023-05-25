UK net immigration hit a record high of 606,000 despite government pledges

British Home Secretary Soella Braverman attends the weekly cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on May 23, 2023 in London, England.

LONDON – The United Kingdom’s net immigration hit a record 606,000 in 2022, despite government pledges to reduce that figure.

Figures released Thursday by the country’s national statistics office showed that non-EU nationals accounted for 925,000 of the long-term arrivals, while 151,000 were from the EU.

Reducing net immigration was a pledge in the ruling Conservative Party’s election manifesto in 2019, when the figure was 226,000. Previous figures released in November showed net immigration at 504,000 in the year to June.

The government confirmed that many of the new arrivals were refugees from Ukraine, Afghanistan and Hong Kong. The percentage of arrivals via humanitarian routes increased from 9% to 19% in 2022, compared to the previous year.

Legal immigration is a divisive issue within the Conservative Party. This comes as the government seeks to promote and facilitate tepid economic growth narrow In the labor market, causing challenges for companies and raising wages at a time of high inflation.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he wants net migration below 500,000, about the level it was when he took office last fall.

However, he has clashed with the more hawkish Home Secretary, Soella Braverman, over some of the proposed measures to bring down numbers. Sunak also stressed that migrant workers are essential for sectors including the National Health Service.

In a speech earlier this month, Braverman said, “It is not xenophobic to say that mass and rapid immigration is unsustainable in terms of housing provision, service, and community relations.” She also said Britons should fill job roles that are in short supply, such as truck drivers, butchers and fruit pickers.