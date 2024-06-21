Ukraine and Moldova begin EU membership talks on Tuesday – POLITICO

The European Union is set to launch accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova on Tuesday, which should elicit gratitude in Kiev and Chisinau.

“I am grateful to everyone on our team who worked hard to make this historic step a reality,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. He said. Millions of Ukrainians, and even generations of our people, are realizing their European dream. Ukraine returns to Europe, where it belonged for centuries, as a full member of the European Community.

Moldova’s President Maia Sandu He said “Joining European Union membership is our path to peace, prosperity and a better life for all citizens.”

Joining talks are Scheduled to start In Luxembourg on Tuesday afternoon through two intergovernmental conferences that the European Union will hold separately with Ukraine and Moldova.

The opening of negotiations is the next step in what is likely to be a difficult and years-long journey towards membership. Both Ukraine and neighboring Moldova have applied to join the European Union in 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his all-out invasion of Ukraine.

The bloc’s decision to start talks comes two weeks after the European Union announced that the two countries had met the necessary requirements to start negotiations.

EU diplomats are seeking to start talks in June before Hungary takes over the rotating presidency of the EU Council on July 1.