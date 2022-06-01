June 1, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know now

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know now

Frank Tomlinson June 1, 2022 2 min read

June 1 (Reuters) – Russian forces have battled for complete control of the eastern industrial city of Severodonetsk, as the United States said it would provide Ukraine with advanced missiles to help it force Moscow to negotiate an end to the war. Read more

fighting

* Ukrainian officials reported “cutting off all communications” in the Russian-occupied southern Kherson region. Read more

– President Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces have achieved some success near the southern city of Kherson and are advancing in parts of the Kharkiv region to the east of Kyiv. Read more

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

* US President Joe Biden has agreed to provide Ukraine with advanced missile systems that can strike Russian long-range targets with precision as part of a $700 million arms deal expected to be revealed on Wednesday. Read more

– The Interfax news agency quoted the Russian Defense Ministry as saying that the Russian nuclear forces are conducting exercises in the Ivanovo region, northeast of Moscow.

trade

* European Union leaders have agreed to a ban on imports of Russian crude oil that takes full effect by the end of the year, but Hungary and two other landlocked Central European countries have obtained waivers for pipeline imports on which they depend. Read more

* German Uniper companies (UN01.DE) and RWE (REWEG.DE) They paid for Russian gas under a new scheme proposed by Moscow, in an effort to ensure continued supplies of fuel that is critical to Europe’s larger economy. Read more

* Russia’s Gazprom (GAZP.MM) It said it would cut off supplies to several “unfriendly” countries that refused to accept Moscow’s plan to pay the ruble for gas. Read more

See also  Russian tanks destroyed in ambush, Ukraine hails major victory

– A UN spokesman said that a senior UN official had “constructive discussions” in Moscow on facilitating exports of Russian grain and fertilizer to world markets. Read more

Finance

A Reuters poll showed that the Russian economy will contract less than expected this year and that inflation will be lower than previously expected. Read more

Diplomacy

Pope Francis led an international prayer service in Rome for peace in Ukraine and other war-stricken places. It was attended by about 1,000 people, including the Ukrainian ambassador to the Vatican, and a number of people wearing the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag. Read more

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

Written by Allison Williams and Grant McCall

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

A sperm donor in the UK with a genetic condition is forbidden from having contact with children | health

May 31, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
6 min read

Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine

May 31, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

An EU official said the European Council aims to reach a political agreement on the Russian oil embargo on Monday

May 31, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Indian singer KK dies at the age of 53 after falling ill while performing | Music

June 1, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The discovery of the mysterious “pulse” in the sky makes scientists amazed

June 1, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal advances to the semi-finals after beating Novak Djokovic

June 1, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Retro collector accused of selling $100,000 worth of counterfeit

June 1, 2022 Len Houle