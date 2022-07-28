July 28, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Ukraine appoints new prosecutor

Rusty Knowles July 28, 2022 3 min read

https://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.pnghttps://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.png30Situation on the mapZoom in

environment

Solène L’Hénoret, Marie Pouzadoux and Agnès Gautheron hosted the live show

Cover Image: On July 27, 2022, the new Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Andriy Kostin, at the Parliament, in Kyiv. – /AFP

  • The countries of the European Union managed on Tuesday, Gas consumption reduction agreement This winter, after a new sharp drop in Russian supplies, in order to reduce their dependence on Moscow. Russian gas giant Gazprom is set to halve its daily supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream gas pipeline starting today. Global stock markets fell on Tuesday, amid worries about the effects of gas supplies to Europe and inflation in Western economies amid corporate decisions.
  • Ukraine’s parliament confirmed Wednesday the appointment of Andriy Kostin, a deputy from the president’s political party, as the country’s chief prosecutor. Mr. Kostin, a 49-year-old deputy, said Mr. A member of Zelensky’s party, People’s Sevak. Mr. Kostin’s first task was to underline the Ukrainian president, who proposed his appointment. “To do everything in his power to prove Russia’s responsibility in the war”, “In cooperation with the International Criminal Court”. He replaces Irina Venediktova, He was sacked as attorney general earlier this month.
  • Ukrainian strikes partially destroyed the Antonovski Bridge in the suburbs on Tuesday evening. Gerson, the city occupied by Russian forces, occupation officials announced Wednesday. The Antonovsky Bridge is strategic for distribution, as it connects the city to the southern bank of the Dnieper and the rest of the Kherson region.
  • KharkovUkraine’s second city, located in the country’s northeast, was hit by a Russian rocket attack, the city’s mayor said. “At 4.25 am a shell was fired on the industrial district of Kharkiv [par] Two S-300 missiles. Rescue teams are engaged in clearing the debris. According to them, there is no casualty, but this is only preliminary information.Ihor Terekhov wrote that day telegram.
  • has BagmouthDonetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrilenko announced that Russian forces had targeted a hotel. “According to preliminary information, there are dead and injured, rescue operation is going on”Mr Kyrylenko said telegram.
  • The Russian economy has been less punished by sanctions than expected. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Tuesday. Russia’s gross domestic product is expected to shrink by 6% in 2022, the IMF predicted, far less than the 8.5% decline the agency had expected in its previous forecast released in April. On the other hand, the IMF notes that European countries have suffered more than expected.
See also  Ukraine-Russia conflict: Berlin criticizes Russia's demands "out of Cold War" ahead of Munich conference

Check out our live stream from yesterday Here.

Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine

encryptions. Twenty-seven agreed to cut their gas consumption by 15% in the face of Moscow’s threats.

evidences. “People want Russians killed by US weapons. It scares me. Because in these cases, we become like them:s Barbarians »

Grandstand. “The region on the border of Donbass, which is not mentioned much, is an important strategic issue”

true Reduction of Russian gas supplies: Westerners and Moscow blame each other

encryptions. Russian military aviation weakened by economic sanctions

narrative. The War in Ukraine: One Hundred and Fifty Days Later, the Strange Stagnation of the Russian Army

Maintenance. Andreas Kappel, Historian: “As long as the ‘little brother’ is obedient and loyal, the ‘big brother’ loves and protects him”

Map of the war in Ukraine, day by day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Grain leaves the ports and media are subject to a bitter war

July 27, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

European justice upholds RT France’s suspension, Russia says wants to disrupt “work of Western media” in retaliation

July 27, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

A third body was found in a dry lake near Las Vegas

July 27, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

The author reveals who could be the villains in Prince Harry’s memoirs

July 28, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

The first Mars samples will land on Earth in 2033

July 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Yankees Acquire Andrew Benintende – MLB Trade Rumors

July 28, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Now all Google Nest cameras can stream video to your TV

July 28, 2022 Len Houle