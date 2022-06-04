June 4, 2022

Ukraine claims to have retaken part of the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk from Russia

Ukraine claims to have retaken part of the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk from Russia

Frank Tomlinson June 4, 2022 3 min read

Ukraine announced on Friday that it had regained control of part of the city of Severodonetsk and that it may retain control for up to two weeks. Russia’s war His 100th day passes.

Luhansk Provincial Governor Sergei Gaidai told national television on Friday that Ukrainian army It regained 20% of the land in Severodonetsk that it had previously lost to Russia.

The governor said it was “not realistic” that the city would fall in the next two weeks despite the deployment of Russian reinforcements.

“As soon as we have enough long-range Western weapons, we will push their artillery away from our positions. And then, believe me, the Russian infantry, they will just run,” Geday said.

Ukraine grants citizenship to Russian journalist who rejected war: ‘I take the side of the victim’

A Ukrainian soldier shows a kindergarten damaged by a military strike, as Russia’s offensive on Ukraine continues, in Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, April 16, 2022. REUTERS/Serhiy Nozhenko
(Reuters / Serhiy Nozhenko)

On Saturday, the Ukrainian military claimed that Russia had reinforced its forces and used artillery to carry out “offensive operations” in Severodonetsk.

The Ukrainian military said Russian forces had retreated after failing to advance in the nearby town of Pakhmut and cutting off access to Severodonetsk.

Friday marks the 100th day since Russia’s war on Ukraine began in late February, killing tens of thousands, uprooting millions from their homes and disrupting the global economy.

Zelensky says Russian forces occupy 20% of Ukraine

A man walks on a street in Severodonetsk, eastern Ukraine, after shelling there on Wednesday.

(Photo by Fadel Sina/AFP via Getty Images)

See also  Oil prices fall, stocks recover as West punishes Russia with 'modest' sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin On Friday, it dismissed assertions that Moscow was preventing Ukrainian ports from exporting grain, attributing rising global food prices to the West.

“Now we are witnessing attempts to transfer responsibility for what is happening in the world food market and the problems arising in this market to Russia,” he said on national television.

Suggest that Western countries lift sanctions Belarus, an ally of Russia and Ukraine, has to export grain through that country.

Ukrainian woman says reclaiming land ‘like freedom infringed’

A view showing apartment buildings damaged by a military raid, as the Russian offensive on Ukraine continues, in Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine on April 16, 2022.

(Reuters / Serhiy Nozhenko)

And despite the Ukrainian military resistance that forced Moscow to change its immediate goal of capturing the entire Donbass region, Russia maintains its goal of capturing the entire state.

“Putin’s main goal is the destruction of Ukraine. He does not retreat from his goals, despite the fact that Ukraine won the first stage of this all-out war,” Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said Friday on national television.

A Russian government spokesman said “certain results have been achieved” in the war and Moscow will continue to do so Invasion of Ukraine Until all goals are achieved.

