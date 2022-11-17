Ukraine grain export contract extended by 120 days amid immediate global food crisis

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said “Congratulations” Extension of the contract for the export of Ukrainian grain for at least 120 days. He confirms that “The UN is fully committed to the elimination of barriers to the export of agricultural products and fertilizers from the Russian Federation.”.

: At least five people were injured in the strike in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Dnipro, three of whom were hospitalized. The strike hit an industrial estate and spread to residential buildings. Governor Valentin Reznitchenko said the attack was still ongoing.

: Strikes were reported in several Russian regions this morning. Regional governor Oleksiy Koleba said air defenses were activated in the Kyiv region where missiles and drones were reported. Its counterpart in the Mykolive region also reports drones, while Odesa reports an attack on the region’s infrastructure.

: At least four people were killed in airstrikes last night on residential buildings in the Zaporizhia area of ​​Vilnius. Presidential Adviser Kirill Tymoshenko announced that rescuers are carrying out search operations in the ruins.

#Ukraine Ukrainian officials said Russian airstrikes targeted several parts of Ukraine this morning. Infrastructure was damaged near Dnipro and Odessa, while explosions were heard at Q.

: We officially appealed to partners with a plan to extend the initiative for 1 year and include Mykolayiv Port. It is also important to ensure the effective functioning of the JCC. We present our proposals to solve the existing problems

: Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr KubrakovAppreciated on Twitter “An important step in the fight against the world food crisis”. He added that the Ukrainian authorities have offered to extend the agreement by one year.

: “Grain agreement extended for 120 days”, The President of Ukraine announced on Twitter. The deal, which allowed Ukrainian grain exports to continue after it expired in July, was due to expire tomorrow. It allowed the removal of more than 11 million tons of grain from Ukrainian ports in four months.

: Volodymyr Zelensky announces that the agreement allowing the continuation of Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea has been extended for 120 days.

: 🇷🇺 launched a missile attack on my hometown Odesa. Infrastructure Material Odesa has had a power outage for more than a day. Some houses were without electricity for more than a day. People walk around town to recharge their phones.

: Ukraine MP Oleksiy Goncharenko confirms on Twitter that Russian forces have also targeted the Odesa region this morning.

: Explosions were heard in several Ukrainian cities this morning.

: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Croci on Tuesday responded to Russian strikes targeting electricity infrastructure in Ukraine. “Blackout yesterday [mardi] It clearly shows that the nuclear safety and security situation in Ukraine has suddenly deteriorated, increasing the risk of a nuclear emergency.”He warned in a press release.

•Missile It caused two deaths in a village in Poland It was close to the Ukrainian border “mostly” For the air defense of Ukraine, Warsaw said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for access “All Data” A blast site for Westerners and Ukrainian experts.

