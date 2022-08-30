“Ukraine is taking back what’s theirs,” says Zelensky as Kyiv launches counteroffensive in the south

A former Ukrainian MP who became part of the Russian occupation was killed

Russian investigators said on Monday that Alexei Kovalev, a former pro-Zelenskyi Ukrainian MP who joined Russian occupation forces in the Kherson region, had been killed. “Alexei Kovalev, deputy head of the military and civil administration of the Kherson region, responsible for agrarian issues, died of bullet wounds”The Russian Investigative Committee said on its Telegram account.

“His house was attacked on August 28. The young woman who lived with the deceased was also a victim of the criminals., without providing further details, added that the group was responsible for major criminal cases in Russia. In recent months, several officers appointed by the Russians have been injured or killed in attacks in the Ukrainian territories they have seized.

Alexey Kovalev, 33, was elected vice president in the Kherson region in 2019 and joined President Volodymyr Zelensky’s team in the Ukrainian parliament. After the Kremlin offensive and capture of the Kherson region at the end of February, he joined the occupation administration.