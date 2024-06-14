Ukraine peace summit lacks leverage as Russia and China stay away

But importantly, Russia will not attend (it was not invited after publicly announcing it would not participate), nor will influential countries such as China and Saudi Arabia, calling into question the effectiveness of the summit in creating the foundations for the peace process. Other countries decided not to send representatives or to send only junior officials to the summit. Brazil, India, South Africa and Turkey – countries that enjoy friendly relations with Russia – have not yet confirmed what delegation they will send to the summit, if any. The final list of participants will be released on Friday and could change at the last minute amid A report stated that the number of attendees had decreased in recent days. However, Swiss organizers of the summit said earlier this week that about half of the confirmed participants are from Europe, with the rest from Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (center) and US President Joe Biden (right) participate in the official international ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings at the Omaha Beach Memorial in Normandy, France on June 6, 2024. Ukrainian Presidency | Anatolia | Getty Images

Shelby Majid, deputy director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, said Kiev’s frustration was understandable given its diplomatic efforts to gain support and keep Ukraine at the top of the global agenda. “Despite the tremendous efforts made by Ukraine, including Zelensky’s extensive and enthusiastic international travel, and calls and statements encouraging attendance from all invited countries and organizations, this goal has not been fully achieved,” she added. He said in an analysis this week. Swiss summit organizers remained optimistic about the summit, although they downplayed what it could achieve, describing it as a “peace conference, not a peace conference” that aims to “inspire a future peace process.”

However, Swiss President Viola Amherd urged as many countries as possible to participate, telling reporters in the Swiss capital Bern on Monday that “the broadest possible participation is important so that we can start a broadly supported process.” See also China is changing how it counts Covid deaths as crematoriums fill up The government also defended the decision not to invite Russia, with Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis saying on Monday that “we were always open to inviting Russia to the conference – but Moscow has made it clear several times that it is not interested in participating.”

The summit is not the first of its kind. Several other lower-level meetings have been held over the past year Ukraine has promoted the 10-point peace plan Calling for the complete withdrawal of Russian forces and the restoration of its territorial integrity, among other conditions. However, the events had little impact on the battlefield, other than to underscore Ukraine’s need for more weapons from its allies; Fighting remains as intense as ever in the south, east and northeast of the country, where Russia launched a new attack several months ago. Volodymyr Dubovic, of the Democratic Resilience Program at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), told CNBC that the summit “would not matter much if one actually thought about getting closer to peace.” “It’s actually not that different from previous similar meetings. The only difference is probably the sheer number of countries that will be represented,” he told CNBC in emailed comments on Wednesday. “The countries that will be represented at the summit are likely to support the Ukrainian point of view. So, yes, it is an important forum to show that Ukraine is still on the agenda and that it still has a certain high level of support. If that is the main goal, then it will probably “Meets expectations.” See also Very few flights between the US and China have returned despite the end of covid Dubovic denied the absence of countries such as China and Saudi Arabia, saying that their presence in previous similar meetings did not help bring peace closer.

Rescuers extinguish a fire at the site of a Russian missile strike on the city’s private residential area on May 10, 2024 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Global Pictures Ukraine | Global Pictures Ukraine | Getty Images