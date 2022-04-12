Ukraine: Python and Modi had an “open” discussion, but without real agreement – 04/11/2022 22:09

US President Joe Biden with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual exchange at the White House (AFP / MANDEL NGAN) on April 11, 2022

Joe Biden and Narendra Modi held a “transparent” virtual exchange on Monday, but this did not appear to have been compromised in the war in Ukraine, which is a matter of disrupting relations between India and the United States.

A senior White House official told reporters that the US president and Indian prime minister spoke for about an hour.

‘The president has made it clear that he does not believe India’s interested in accelerating or increasing Russian energy imports’, which so far is only a tiny fraction of its purchases, “or other raw materials,” and then its spokesman Jen Saki, who is even willing to “help” Washington “diversify” Indians. Promised to be.

The Americans fear that India will fly to Russia’s aid by bypassing some of the sanctions associated with the invasion of Ukraine, such as Western decisions on Russia’s imports of gas, oil or coal.

The Biden administration, which seeks to coordinate US alliances in the Asia-Pacific region to deal with China, particularly the resumption of the “quad” format (US, India, Australia and Japan), is becoming less embarrassed. The position of New Delhi since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

In the context of the traditionally close relations since the Cold War, the Narendra Modi government describes Moscow as an “essential pillar” of its foreign policy because of its “strategic partnership” for national security.

– Russian weapons –



Russia is India’s leading arms supplier, but New Delhi imports more oil, Russian fertilizers and coarse diamonds. India exports pharmaceuticals, tea and coffee to the Russian market.

The White House, which is well aware of Russia’s dependence on Russia in military matters, knows that this important ally cannot be publicly rushed.

As a result, after insisting that each country take a clear stand at the start of the war, the US government pretended to understand India’s warning – and raised its voice more clearly against China.

“India makes its own decisions,” the senior US official said, answering questions about energy or that New Delhi did not join the vote to condemn Moscow at the UN.

Thus, the US strategy seems to be aimed at enhancing the identity of the friendship in order to prevent India from gradually moving to the opposite camp.

At the beginning of the virtual meeting, Joe Biden praised the “deep ties” between the two countries, and in the face of a big screen where Narendra Modi appeared, expressed his desire to “continue” close consultations on Ukraine.

Recalling his support for the Russian-Ukrainian talks that Washington has been watching with suspicion, the Indian prime minister restrained himself from describing the situation in Ukraine as “extremely worrying”.

“This is an important moment in world affairs, and as a result I think this partnership is even more important and significant,” US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen said at the start of a face-to-face meeting in Washington shortly thereafter. Prime Minister of India and Ministers of Defense of the two countries.

In recognition of the rivalry between the Americans and the Russians for New Delhi’s support, Talib Singh, one of Joe Biden’s senior security advisers, recently visited the Indian capital, almost coinciding with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Who came to appreciate India’s balanced approach to the Ukraine war.

On the US side, efforts are being made to convince India that betting on Russia will ultimately weaken India against China, and its commitment to the Asia-Pacific region worries Washington and New Delhi.