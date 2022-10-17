Ukraine: Russian offensive on front lines repulsed according to Kiev

Fighting continues in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian forces repelled several Russian offensives on the front lines on Saturday, after recapturing much territory in recent weeks. This was explained by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the evening.

“Fighting continues at various points on the front lines, He declared. The most serious situation remains in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Like previous days there is a very difficult point near Bagmouth. But we still hold our positions.

For its part, Russia welcomed its latest attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. According to Ukrainian operator Ukrenergo, the country’s electricity network was stabilized by mid-week.

Moscow has been accused of using Iranian-made drones

Iran on Saturday denied supplying Russia with weapons for use in the war in Ukraine, a country occupied by the Russian military.

Kiev and its Western allies accuse Moscow of using Iranian-made drones in attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks. The matter is expected to be discussed at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdullahian denied the allegations and said his country did not “has not supplied and will not supply any weapons intended for use in war in Ukraine”According to a press release from his ministry.

Last Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said dozens of attacks using Iranian missiles and drones had targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

“We believe that providing weapons to each side will prolong the war”The Iranian minister made the announcement in a phone conversation with Portuguese Prime Minister João Gómez Cravinho on Friday, according to a press release.

During a separate meeting with European diplomatic chief Joseph Borrell, Mr. Amir-Abdullahian reiterated Iran’s official position on the war in Ukraine.

“We cooperate with Russia in the field of security. Regarding the war in Ukraine, our policy is not to send weapons to the parties to the conflict.”He declared.

On September 23, Ukraine announced its decision “significantly reduce” Iran has a diplomatic presence in Kiev in retaliation for drone deliveries from Tehran to Moscow.

Iran rejected this decision as considered “Motivated by baseless information”.

In September, the US imposed sanctions on an Iranian company that supplied drones to Russia.