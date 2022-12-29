Ukraine says it shot down 54 of 69 Russian missiles on Thursday

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: In parallel, the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense was able to shoot down 54 of the 69 Russian missiles launched against Ukraine, assured the commander of the armed forces Valery Salushny on social networks.

: “An air defense system was activated on the territory of Engels district (…) there is no threat to the safety of citizens.”

Russian air defenses shot down “Unidentified Object” Near Saratov, 500 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, the regional governor said three days after a drone attack attributed to Ukraine killed three people at an air base in the region.

: The mayor of the capital noted that water and district heating will function normally, except for buildings whose boilers have lost electricity.

: Mayor Vitaly Klitschko announced that 40% of Q’s population had lost power after the Russian strike.

: Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense forces shot down all 16 Russian missiles aimed at the capital Q on Thursday, the head of the city’s military administration, Serhii Babko, assured.

: The governor of Zaporizhia region, Oleksandr Staroukh, shows the aftermath of the night bombings in the eastern suburbs of Zaporizhia. He mentions that the gas pipeline and electricity supply line have been damaged.

(Olexander Staruk/Telegram)

: Mayor Vitaly Klitschko reported that anti-aircraft defenses managed to intercept fifteen missiles in Q’s skies.

: Presidential Adviser Kirill Tymoshenko aired the first images of the explosions in the capital’s Darnitsa district this morning. At least three people, including a 14-year-old girl, were injured, according to local officials.

(Grylo Tymoshenko/Telegram)

Four missiles hit the Kharkiv region, Governor Oleg Sinekoubov said. The latter is probably deploying S-300s in the Nemyshlyansky and Osnovyansky districts. Details of possible casualties and damage are not yet available.

: “There may be a power outage in Kiv.”

The latter recommends residents charge their phones and boil water. Rescue teams are continuing to carry out search and rescue operations.

: Mayor Vitaly Klitschko announced that at least three people were wounded in Kyiv following a new salvo of Russian strikes. “Currently, three people, including a 14-year-old girl, have been injured. All have been hospitalized.”he wrote in Telegram.

: More than 120 missiles were fired to destroy Ukraine “Critical Infrastructure and Mass Killing of Civilians”, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak writes on Twitter.

: After the morning blasts, “90% of the city has no electricity”, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy announced. “Trams and trolleys will not run in the city. There may be disruptions in water supply. We are switching to diesel generators on critical infrastructure.”

: “Enemies attack Ukraine from multiple fronts with missiles launched from planes and ships”The Air Force announced on social media. Follow our life.

