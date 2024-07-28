Ukraine says it shot down supersonic Tu-22M3 bomber 1,100 miles inside Russia

Ukraine said it shot down a supersonic Tupolev 22M3 bomber 1,100 miles from its border, a record, the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper reported. Reported on SaturdayCiting sources in the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Service.

The sources said Ukraine used reconnaissance drones to bomb Olenya airport in Murmansk in northwestern Russia, which they said was a “strategic aircraft base for the Russian occupiers.”

If confirmed, it would represent the deepest attack on Russian territory carried out by Ukraine since the start of the war, and also raises major questions about Russia’s air defenses.

This is expected to break the previous record of more than 800 miles, which was set in May when a Ukrainian hit an oil refinery in Salavat, in the Russian republic of Bashkortostan.

Satellite images of Olenya Airport, reviewed by Business Insider, show a large number of launchers at the site.

Defense blogger David Axe Reported The Olenya air base regularly hosts about 63 Tu-22M3, 55 Tu-95 and 17 Tu-160 aircraft.

Satellite image of Olenya air base shows a swarm of Russian bombers. Google Earth





The Ukrainian Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider. As Bloomberg reported, Reported The attack, according to a person familiar with the operation.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on these reports.

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian airports in recent months.

Mick Ryan, a retired Australian Army general, wrote: Substack Earlier this year, the US Department of Defense warned that such attacks could “force Russia to reassess its air defense assets, as well as redeploy these assets away from where they are most needed.”

But the attack on Olenya, if confirmed, indicates that Russian aircraft are vulnerable even deep inside Russian territory.

Tu-22M3 bomber. Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via Associated Press, file





Tu-22M3

The Tu-22M3 is a “long-range hypersonic missile bomber” designed to destroy sea and ground targets using guided missiles and air bombs, according to its manufacturer. Tupolev website.

The head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Service, Kyrylo Budanov, said earlier: BBC Ukraine The Soviet-era planes were carrying Kh-22 missiles, he added, adding that the munitions “probably brought the most destruction” to Odessa in southern Ukraine.

Ukraine said it shot down its first Tu-22M3 of the war last April at an air base in southern Russia about 200 miles from Ukraine.

A video shared on X showed the bomber falling into the sky.

On the night of April 19, 2024, Russia launched a joint missile and drone attack against Ukraine. As a result of a special operation, for the first time, anti-aircraft missile units in cooperation with the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine destroyed a Tu-22M3… pic.twitter.com/9sVpXDqnqY — WarTranslated (Dmitry) (@wartranslated) April 19, 2024

Russia’s Federal Security Service said earlier this month it had foiled a Ukrainian plot to hijack a Tupolev 22M3 and fly it to Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian intelligence service intended to recruit a Russian military pilot in exchange for a financial reward and Italian citizenship, to persuade him to fly and land a missile carrier in Ukraine,” the Russian Federal Security Service said on its website. Reuters It has been reported.