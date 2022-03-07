Ukraine says “small positive shifts” were made in direct talks with Russia on the twelfth day of Putin’s devastating attack and invasion

Senior Officials from UkraineOn Monday, the government met for a third round of negotiations with a Russian delegation, and an adviser to the Ukrainian president said “small positive shifts” had been made in efforts to create a safe passage for civilians to flee cities. On the twelfth day of the invasion, Russian ground forces were apparently parked north of the capital, Kyiv, and made limited advances around the other major cities. This slow progress made Moscow dependent on a barrage of artillery to try to bring the Ukrainians into submission.

But while the airstrikes are causing mounting loss of life and Ukrainian infrastructure, they are also sparking international outrage over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions. With the exception of China, no major economy has supported Putin’s military gambit. The latest round of negotiations took place as the United States and its allies were discussing the possibility of a comprehensive ban on Russian oil and gas products, and Sending fighter planes to Ukraine.

However, the Kremlin continues to publicly insist that the “operation” in Ukraine – which the Russian media is not allowed to call a war or an invasion – will continue until the country is “disarmed” and its government is overthrown.

The United Nations says the Russian invasion has killed hundreds of civilians and killed more than 1.7 million people To escape Already in neighboring countries, and in many Ukrainian cities, the offensive continues.