Ukraine War: Russia attacks Kharkiv supermarket – authorities

author, Jeremy Bowen

Role, BBC News, Kharkiv

May 25, 2024 Updated 2 hours ago

At least 11 people were killed and many others wounded after Russian forces bombed a supermarket in the northern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv with two slide bombs, local officials said.

A large fire was seen burning at the Epicentr K home improvement store in the city’s northern suburbs.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said more than 200 people may have been inside the supermarket when it was attacked.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Sinyhopov said on Sunday that the death toll had risen to 11.

He had previously said that six people “died instantly,” 40 others were injured, and 16 people are still missing.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said: “A large number of people are missing. This is pure terrorism.”

President Zelensky added: “This strike on Kharkiv is another manifestation of Russian madness.

“Only crazy people love [Russian President Vladimir] “Putin is able to kill and terrorize people this way.”

A second strike in central Kharkiv later on Saturday wounded eight people, Terekhov said.

Comment on the photo, Two slip bombs hit the DIY store Epicentr K

The attack will highlight the concern Ukrainians feel about the lack of adequate air defences.

Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine needs to be able to defend itself and needs air defense systems from Western allies.

The attack came after a summit in Italy in which G7 finance ministers supported the idea of ​​using profits from frozen Russian assets to finance the war effort in Ukraine.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there was widespread support for the idea.

Under a US proposal, the G7 and its allies would use frozen Russian assets held in Western banks as collateral for a $50 billion loan to Kiev. The idea will be discussed further next month.

Russia threatened retaliation.

The recent attack on Kharkiv is another sign of Moscow’s growing confidence. Its forces appear to be exploiting the opportunity to consolidate their superiority while Ukraine waits for more Western weapons to arrive at the front.

Glide bombs of the type used in the attack are made by adding foldable wings and a satellite navigation system to older Soviet bombs. They are cheap but destructive.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 3,000 bombs of this type were dropped on the country in March alone.