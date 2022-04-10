Ukraine’s Attorney General reports that more than a thousand bodies have been found “to date” in the Kiev region

Russian-backed struggles in Germany

Several pro-Russian rallies were held in Germany this weekend at the initiative of the country’s largest Russian-speaking community, which has been considered discriminated against since the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

About 600 people gathered in central Frankfurt on Sunday carrying Russian tricolor flags and chanting slogans. “Against Hate and Persecution”, AFP noted. At the invitation of members of the Russian-speaking community, several people gathered simultaneously in Hanover in the north of the country, local police told the AFP. The previous day, similar demonstrations had taken place in Lübeck, in northern Germany, with about 150 participants, according to police, as well as in Stuttgart.

In Frankfurt, protesters first found themselves near the city’s banking district, facing a pro-Ukrainian 100-strong protest, and the two camps were separated by a large police cordon.

According to organizers, the pro-Russian demonstration reached the city’s main cemetery and laid flowers at the graves of Soviet soldiers who died during World War II. One can read a banner at the head of the procession: “Truth and Disagreement More Than Campaigning”.

In Hanover, pro-treason protesters organized a car convoy of 3,500 people under close police surveillance and chanting slogans according to police.

The previous day, in Lübeck, police had stopped a similar convoy of about sixty vehicles for law violations, especially support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and use of prohibited symbols, local police said.

The 1.2 million people in Germany, themselves or their families, are from Russia and 325,000 are from Ukraine, including the influx of 316,000 Ukrainian refugees last month.