Ukraine’s defense minister says the conflict is entering an extended phase

Update the ground condition
On Tuesday it was announced that 265 Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered to the massive Azovstel steelwork in Moscow. Like Mariupol, The last pocket of resistance against the Russian army, in this strategic port in southern Ukraine, in the Sea of Azov. This evacuation makes the complete collapse of the city even more inevitable, almost completely destroyed after about three months of incessant fighting and bombing. Its overall victory would facilitate Russian forces’ confrontation between Crimea in the south and the Donbass in the east.
Is ChevrodonetskThe city, which has become the regional capital of Ukrainians since the capture of part of Donbass in 2014 by pro-Russian separatist forces “At least 10 killed” In the wake of the Russian bombings, the governor of the region announced Monday. The city is almost completely surrounded by enemy soldiers.
The Ukrainians recaptured part of the border with Russia in the region Kharkovkyiv promises that it expects the severed sections of the region to move to strengthen Russian troops at Donbass, where they will advance only with difficulty.
Eight people were killed and 12 were injured in what became known as Russia’s offensive on Tuesday Tessna, A Ukrainian village north of Q, is known to run a large military training camp, according to local relief. Russia’s long-range caliber missile strike near railway station Starchy, In the Lviv region, the Donbass mission destroyed exports of US and European military equipment and caused death, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. He also confirmed the strike on Tesna and another training camp OkhtyrkaIn the Sumi area to the north.
