Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets was killed in a Russian missile attack

Roxanne Bacchus March 18, 2022 2 min read

The Young Theater – a Ukrainian theater troupe that it has been a part of since 1980 – announced the death of the star on Thursday.

at a permit On its Facebook page, the company expressed its “irreparable grief” over Shwitz’s death.

“Honored Ukrainian artist Oksana Shvets was killed during a missile attack on an apartment building in Kyiv,” the group wrote alongside a stage and screen photo of the veteran.

And the tribute translated from Ukrainian continued: “A bright memory of a talented actress! No forgiveness for the enemy who has come to our land!”

The English-language Kyiv Post also reported her death, saying on Twitter that she was “killed in Kyiv during the war”.

according to Youth Theater websitee., Shvets studied theater at the Ivan Franko Theater and the Kyiv State Institute of Dramatic Art before embarking on a long career in entertainment.
Major auction houses cancel Russian art sales in London

In addition to her theatrical work, Shvets’ acting credits include television series such as the long-running family epic “Dom s liliyami”.

according to diverseShvets was honored with one of the most prestigious Ukrainian awards for her work in the theater, Honored Artist of Ukraine.
Shvitz is the latest high-profile Ukrainian to die as a result of The conflict with Russia. Fellow actor Pasha Lee was killed earlier this month while defending his country against Russian forces, according to a Facebook post from the Odessa International Film Festival.
See also  Pre-sale tickets for Paul McCartney's "Got Back" tour start Tuesday

