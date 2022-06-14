Ukrainian army abandons Shivrodonetsk center, 70-80% of the city is controlled by Russian forces

Hosted live by Pierre Bouvier, Anna Villechenon and Alexandre Priam
- Ukrainian forces admitted on Monday that they had abandoned the Siverodonetsk center. “With the support of the artillery, the enemy attacked the Chevrolet Donetsk, had some success, and pushed our units back from the city center. The hostility continues.”, Said Ukrainian staff on Monday morning. Sergei Haidai, governor of the Luhansk region, confirmed that Ukrainian forces had been pushed back from the center.
- Kyiv claims to have lost a quarter of its fertile land to Russian occupation. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Agriculture, production will be sufficient for domestic consumption. However, it is not possible to export the produced grains to foreign countries“Hurricane of famine” In the coming months the UN.
- Ukraine’s request for EU (EU) candidate status will be answered soonPromised on Saturday, Ursula von der Leyen. “We want to support Ukraine’s trip to Europe”Volodymyr Zelensky promised, head of the European Commission, kyiv visit.
- In the east, Russia’s offensive has been intensifying for several days, “The enemy has concentrated most of its efforts in the north of the Luhansk region.” Sunday, where he is “Uses large-scale artillery, unfortunately, has a benefit of one in ten” The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Army Valery Zaloshny explained about this project on Facebook. “Despite heavy gunfire, we were able to stop the enemy.” He added. In the morning, the Office of the President of Ukraine reported“Continued attacks and artillery bombings in Siverodonetsk and surrounding villages”.
- Amnesty International on Monday (June 13) accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine. The organization says hundreds of civilians have been killed in the relentless attacks on Kharkiv, many of which were carried out by cluster munitions. The human rights NGO says it has found evidence that Russian forces used cluster munitions in seven attacks in and around Ukraine’s second largest city in the northeast.
- President Zhelensky pointed out, Saturday nightAreas recaptured by Ukrainian forces, In Tavriïsk, in the Kherson region and in the Zaporijia region, the Russian army is still attacking the suburbs of Karkiv, Ukraine’s second city. Regional Governor Volodymyr Druze said the area around Sortkiev in western Ukraine was also shelled in the evening.
- During an interview, it aired Friday YouTube Channel “Feigin Live”, Oleksi Arrestovich, an adviser to President Zhelensky, acknowledged that the Ukrainian army had lost about 10,000 fighters.One hundred percent per day.
- Speaking via video at the Asia-Pacific Security Council, Zhelensky again called on the international community to press Russia to end the siege of Ukrainian Black Sea ports.Otherwise “Food shortages will inevitably lead to political turmoil and the risk of overthrowing many governments.”.
- Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fengke, while speaking at the forum, said in Beijing on Sunday “Supported peace talks” Between the two warriors and promised that his country would not “Never provided material support to Russia” In this conflict.
