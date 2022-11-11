November 11, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Ukrainian army enters Kherson after Russian forces withdraw, Kiev hails ‘important victory’

Rusty Knowles November 11, 2022 1 min read

Ukraine hails ‘significant victory’ after Russia pulls out of Kherson

Ukraine’s foreign minister praised Friday “A Critical Victory”The Kherson region has been occupied since the beginning of March, after the announcement of Russian withdrawal from the north. “Ukraine is now on track for another important victory, proving that no matter what Russia says or does, Ukraine will win”insists upon Twitter Dmytro Kuleba.

The Ukrainian diplomatic chief released a video showing, according to him, residents of Piloserka, located a few kilometers from Kherson, tearing down a poster announcing “Russia is always here”. Ukraine’s parliament, the Rada, has also released photos of civilians waving Ukrainian flags in Kherson. The Ukrainian army did not announce its entry into the city, the capital of the oblast of the same name. By early afternoon, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the end at 5 a.m. (3 a.m. in Paris). “Redistribution” Units from the right bank to the left bank of the Dnieper, where Kherson is located, confirm that they have not suffered any losses or abandoned military equipment.

On February 24, this major withdrawal was the third since the invasion began, Russia gave up in the spring, and in September almost all of Kharkiv in the north-east was abandoned.

See also  The child died in the Bouncy Fort crash

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

At least four people were killed when a Russian missile hit a residential building in Mykolayiv, in the south of the country

November 11, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Kiev fears the Russian military has set traps in Kherson and turned it into a “city of death”.

November 10, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

Confused launch of Twitter’s new authentication policy

November 10, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Comedian Gallagher dies at 76

November 11, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Scientists discover a huge ‘extragalactic structure’ behind the Milky Way

November 11, 2022 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

Silver Slugger Prize 2022 Winners

November 11, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

God of War Ragnarok is already the biggest launch in franchise history | UK time tunnel

November 11, 2022 Len Houle