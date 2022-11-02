Ukrainian grain exports are suspended

Cover Image: Cargo ship “Med-Island”, loaded with Ukrainian grain, awaiting United Nations inspection in Istanbul on October 1, 2022. Khalil Hamra / AB

The departure of cargoes loaded with Ukrainian grain was suspended on Tuesday 1 R November evening, then Vladimir Putin demanded guarantees

November evening, then In the midst of a war against Ukraine, this navigation corridor will not be used to attack the Russian Navy. The demands, expressed during talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, echoed attacks by maritime drones, which Ukraine does not claim at this point, that hit Russian naval facilities in Sevastopol Bay (Crimea). . It looks like revenge, Russia launched a massive wave of strikes on Monday It announced on Saturday that it was withdrawing from the deal, which allowed for the export of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain through the Bosphorus, along with cruise missiles and the country’s civilian infrastructure.

It announced on Saturday that it was withdrawing from the deal, which allowed for the export of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain through the Bosphorus, along with cruise missiles and the country’s civilian infrastructure. Together with the Western Allies and the United Nations, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attack on Tuesday “Russia’s Unilateral Decision This in turn affects global food security.”Following a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

This in turn affects global food security.”Following a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. President of Ukraine WHO Underlined its willingness to continue exports As part of the grain deal, it was established on Tuesday evening “Reliable and long-term security” of the sea route.

WHO As part of the grain deal, it was established on Tuesday evening “Reliable and long-term security” of the sea route. On the military ground, in the south, in the Kherson region, Russian forces have been waiting for weeks for the Ukrainian offensive to begin. The beginning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive took shape in the east. Soldiers involved in the sector confirmed reports by Ukrainian officials to Agence France-Presse on Tuesday.

Soldiers involved in the sector confirmed reports by Ukrainian officials to Agence France-Presse on Tuesday. in Kiev, After the devastating strikes on Monday, Drinking water and electricity were restored on Tuesday. According to Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko. Since early October, Russia has multiplied drone and missile attacks against the hydraulic and electrical infrastructure of Ukrainian cities.

