Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues his European tour, first in Belgium and then in Portugal.

Why Crimea is Q’s priority
Strong emotion in Ukraine after the bombing of one of the country’s biggest printing houses, a cultural icon
Despite exhaustion and setbacks, “Ukrainians mobilized at the front did not want to lay down their arms.”
In the trenches, warfare has gone electronic
Russia is challenging America’s dominance in space
For sale: Hotel Ukraine, Kyiv, 363 rooms, 23.5 million euros
Letters from Olga and Sasha: “Even in the most bombed cities, people continue to go to work, build businesses, and develop themselves.”
Volodymyr Zelenskyi is the indefinite president of Ukraine
Searching for missing persons is a dizzying challenge
Our answers to your most frequently asked questions
