Ukrainian President Zelensky addresses the United Nations General Assembly

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the Kharkiv region for the first time since Russia began attacks on his country on February 24 in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine on May 29, 2022 (Photo by Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

United Nations – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to deliver dramatic remarks to world leaders Wednesday after hours. Russia moved to mobilize hundreds of thousands of troops for its months-long attack on Ukraine.

And Zelensky, who has not left his war-weary country since invading Russia in late February, will effectively address world leaders.

His pre-recorded comments come as the Russian war enters its eighth month with no clear indications that the Kremlin will abandon its ambitions to erase Ukrainian sovereignty.

In his speech, Zelensky is expected to urge countries like China, the world’s second largest economy, to abandon their neutrality. He is also ready to demand more Western arms and support.

