NASA Boeing Starliner
Crew Flight Test (CFT)

June 1, 2024 at 12:25 pm

Space Launch Complex 41 • Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

to update: All premium launch transfer tickets and entry tickets purchased for the May 6 attempt will remain valid for the next attempt, currently scheduled for no later than (NET) June 1, 2024. Launch transfer ticket holders will be notified via email when additional information becomes available.

You don’t want to miss this exciting launch of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program! The crew flight test will send two astronauts to the International Space Station aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft for the first time. Join us to witness the take-off, and hear more about the journey that has built up to this point.

Watch the launch as the Atlas V rocket leaves the pad! This exclusive viewing opportunity is available when you purchase a premium transfer ticket, in addition to your admission ticket.

Due to the launch of NASA’s Boeing Starliner, the Kennedy Space Center bus tour will not be available on June 1, 2024.

Launch watch

Apollo/Saturn V Premium
Launch transportation ticket

This item is sold.

$70 In addition to acceptance

  • About 5.4 miles/8.7 kilometers from the launch pad
  • Limited seating in the stands; first come first served.

  • Play audio, video and commentary from a space expert

Atlantis North Park

It is located on the left when approaching the Space Shuttle Atlantis®

Included with admission

  • Watch for the missile once you clear the tree line
  • About 7.1 miles / 11.4 kilometers from the launch pad
  • Limited seating in the stands; first come first served.

  • Audio and video launch, commentary and communication are available

A ULA Atlas V rocket lifts off from SLC-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Net June 1, 2024 | NASA’s Boeing Starliner flight test

NASA’s Boeing Starliner astronauts

Butch Wilmore

Mission Commander

Sonny Williams

pilot

Task details:

  • Launch provider: United Launch Alliance
  • Missile type: Atlas V

The crew flight test will demonstrate the ability of Boeing’s Starliner and United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket to safely transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station. After a successful test flight with astronauts, NASA will begin the final process of certifying the Starliner spacecraft and systems for regular crew rotation flights to the space station.