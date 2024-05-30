June 1, 2024 at 12:25 pm

Space Launch Complex 41 • Cape Canaveral Space Force Station



to update: All premium launch transfer tickets and entry tickets purchased for the May 6 attempt will remain valid for the next attempt, currently scheduled for no later than (NET) June 1, 2024. Launch transfer ticket holders will be notified via email when additional information becomes available.

NASA’s Boeing Starliner Crew flight test launch date and time are subject to change.

By purchasing a launch transfer ticket, you understand that all launch show tickets are mission specific and not date/time specific. Please review our cleaning policy before purchasing.

You don’t want to miss this exciting launch of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program! The crew flight test will send two astronauts to the International Space Station aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft for the first time. Join us to witness the take-off, and hear more about the journey that has built up to this point.

Launch the offer:

Watch the launch as the Atlas V rocket leaves the pad! This exclusive viewing opportunity is available when you purchase a premium transfer ticket, in addition to your admission ticket.

Due to the launch of NASA’s Boeing Starliner, the Kennedy Space Center bus tour will not be available on June 1, 2024.