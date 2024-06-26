Ultimate Ears announces new Everboom speaker, Boom 4 with USB-C port, and more

How many Boom brand speakers do you have? Could there be such a thing? It looks like Ultimate Ears is on a mission to find out. The company just announced the $249.99 Everboom — now the sixth speaker in its lineup. In terms of size and price, this device falls between the Megaboom and the $299.99 Epicboom speaker that was released late last year.

The Everboom has typical UE features: it’s IP67 (dust and water resistant), will float if dropped into a pool or lake, and comes with a removable carabiner. There’s an External Boost mode that adjusts the sound profile for wide-open environments while also upping the bass response. The battery lasts up to 20 hours, and there’s easy NFC pairing, but that’s about it for the features list.

Aside from the new earphone, Ultimate Ears is also updating the Boom, Wonderboom, and Megaboom. They are all available in new colors and, most importantly, all of them finally – And yes, the word is worth it here – switching to USB-C. Thank God. Both the Boom and Megaboom get “improved deep bass radiators to unlock greater sound.” And Wonderboom is getting a new feature for itself: a podcast mode that’s set to “optimize listening to favorite hosts and stories.”

UE products both new and old are pulling off a brand-new software trick called Megaphone. “When a user taps the speaker button and speaks into their phone, their voice is projected through the speaker — perfect for inviting people onto the dance floor, connecting at some bars, or hearing their voice echo across the mountains,” the company wrote in its press release. I’m already worried about how this could be used on the New York City subway, but I’m probably assuming the worst about people. See also Intel XeSS destroys AMD FSR 2 in Cyberpunk 2077, and is close to NVIDIA DLSS 3 in image quality

With the Everboom and other hardware upgrades to UE’s other speakers, here’s how the lineup looks now:

All new products are available to order starting today.

“Hipster-friendly explorer. Award-winning coffee fanatic. Analyst. Problem solver. Troublemaker.”