Umbrella Academy Season 3 First Look — Elliot Page Reveals Viktor

Elliot’s page on Umbrella Academy hiring. Photo : Netflix

as third season From Umbrella Academy wraps, throws and Produce It revealed that Elliot Page, who uses the pronouns is an illusion, is returning to the show as Victor Hargreaves. previously p character mode the name of the thing VanyaChange comes in the wake private page advertisement who are they transgender identityand very likely it was made to reflect the page transition itself.

transgender insulting wordI can’t overstate how happy I am to see this kind of change happen. Besides the fact that this may be a historical rewriting – I It’s hard to remember that a character has changed gender because the actor who plays her has shifted – Just the fact that there’s enough respect between Page and the show to modify the character to fit his new gender is very encouraging. It’s very hard to be transgender anywhere, but Paige is a hugely popular and visible person in an industry that places a lot of weight on appearance and respect.

Embracing Paige’s identity will make it easier for Page to land new roles in the future and will help bring more trans people to Hollywood as actors first and trans people second. This change also indicates to other productions that they can change a character to fit an actor of any gender (not just trans people) in order to better respect the actor playing the role and allow for more gender equality in television across the board. At the end of the day, Paige deserves to take on roles and work on productions that honor, and even celebrate, his gender identity. Umbrella Academy He took steps to ensure that Paige not only felt comfortable working on set but had the opportunity to take his character in a new direction…something all actors should be able to do.

Umbrella Academy Season 3 premieres on Netflix Wednesday, June 22nd.

