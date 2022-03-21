UN chief warns Ukraine war threatens global warming goals Climate crisis

The UN chief has warned that the war in Ukraine risks putting global climate goals out of reach, if countries respond to Russian aggression with Increase their use of fossil fuels.

Antonio Guterres said the goal is to limit global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the goal set in COP26 UN Climate Summit Last year, it was in jeopardy as countries sought alternatives to Russia’s oil and gas supplies.

The repercussions of the Russian war in Ukraine threaten global food volatility and energy markets, with major implications for the global climate agenda. As major economies pursue an “all of the above” strategy to replace Russian fossil fuels, short-term actions could lead to long-term dependence on fossil fuels and close the window to 1.5°C,” he warned, in a video address to a sustainability conference run by The Economist. In London on Monday.

“Countries can become so consuming because of the immediate fossil fuel supply gap that they ignore or ignore policies to reduce fossil fuel use,” he went on. “This is crazy. Addiction to fossil fuels is a guaranteed mutual destruction.”

Europe relies on Russia for 40% of its gas needs, with Germany’s reliance up 60%. The European Union initiates a A plan to cut off its use of Russian gas By two-thirds this year, and eliminate it in the coming years.

As part of that plan, as well Expanding renewable energy generationEU member states seek fossil fuels from other countries, such as gas from Qatar and oil from Saudi Arabia. Some may also consider increasing power generation using coal.

In the face of high gasoline prices, the United States is also seeking Expand its oil imports, even taking into account countries that were previously considered pariah states, such as Venezuela and Iran. Domestic US oil and gas production from fracking and drilling as well on intensify. Oil and gas companies around the world see riches From the ongoing crisis, initially driven by the recovery after Covid-19 and now by countries moving imports away from Russia.

In the UK, the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, is Consider reducing fuel dutyTo offset some of the price increases that brought gasoline close to record levels. Critics have warned that such a cut would have little impact on poor households.

Turning to fossil fuels, Guterres said, will only lead to more problems. “As current events perfectly illustrate, our continued dependence on fossil fuels is putting the global economy and energy security at the mercy of shocks and geopolitical crises,” he said. “Instead of pressing the brakes on decarbonizing the global economy, now is the time to put the pedal on metal toward a renewable energy future.”

The UN Secretary-General has acknowledged widespread concern among climate experts that Progress Shown at Cop26 Summit It was at risk of dissipating under the pressure of rising energy prices and greenhouse gas emissions.

The International Energy Agency found it Annual carbon dioxide emissions from energy jumped 6% last year to their highest levels in history, as economies rebounded from the Covid-19 pandemic. The “Green recovery” Promised by many governments from the crisis not fulfilled.

Guterres warned: “If we continue the same, we can kiss 1.5C goodbye. Even 2C could be out of reach. That would be a disaster.”