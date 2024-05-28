UN The Security Council will meet urgently on Tuesday to resolve the situation in Rafah

A summit. A spokesman for the Quai d’Orsay told France television that the UN Security Council will meet urgently on Tuesday, May 28, to address the situation in Rafah, which was hit by Israel’s deadly attack on Sunday. “Faced with the gravity of the situation, France considers it necessary for the Council to adopt a new resolution”, he added. Security Council “We must allow the UN to play its full role in the Gaza Strip to meet the immediate needs of the people.”The French Foreign Ministry continued, “And allow the Palestinians to govern an area that should be an integral part of their state.”. Follow our live stream.

Israeli operation in Rafah continues. Israel on Tuesday stepped up attacks on the town of Rafah, where its soldiers launched a ground operation in early May. However, international condemnation increased on Monday, a day after the Israeli military carried out a deadly bombardment of a camp for displaced Palestinians in this town in the southern Gaza Strip. The strike killed 45 people and wounded 249, according to a statement from the Hamas health ministry.

Spain, Ireland and Norway officially recognize the State of Palestine. As announced a week ago, Madrid, Dublin and Oslo have officially recognized the State of Palestine. This recognition “a need” to “to calm down” Between Israelis and Palestinians, being extra “Question of Historical Justice” For the Palestinian people, said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. For his part, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris called his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu “Listen to the world, stop the humanitarian disaster” In Gaza. The announcement caused a stir Israel Katz, the diplomatic chief of the Hebrew government, accuses the head of the Spanish government of capitulation. “A Companion to Calls for the Genocide of the Jewish People”.

Benjamin Netanyahu expressed regret “A Tragic Accident”. “We are investigating what happened and we will make decisions”, the Israeli prime minister responded on Monday. The Israeli military has confirmed that it is investigating the civilian deaths in the displaced persons camp. Initially, he said he targeted two senior Hamas officials “Precision Ammunition”.

Negotiations have stalled. Egypt, which has been a key mediator with Qatar and the United States in diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire, condemned it. Systematic bombing by Israeli forces of displaced people’s tents. Qatar has also warned of an Israeli attack on Rafah “Complicated Mediation Efforts”.