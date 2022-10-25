October 25, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

UN warns of “dirty bomb” accusations made by Moscow against Kiev The Security Council will discuss

Rusty Knowles October 25, 2022 1 min read

Norway Arrests Alleged Russian Spy

Norway’s counter-intelligence services (BST) announced on Tuesday the arrest of a Russian spy who posed as a Brazilian researcher.

According to Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, the suspect was arrested on Monday morning on his way to work at the University of Tromso (North).

“We think he is an obstructionist on behalf of the Russian authorities.”, BST number two Hedwig Moe told TV2. operating under an assumed identity, “An undercover person is usually someone who gathers information for his country of origin, Russia, and in this case Russian intelligence services”she explained.

The PST, which claims to have worked with allied intelligence, will demand its ouster. Meanwhile, the suspect was detained on Tuesday for four weeks.

At the University of Tromso, he worked on Norwegian policy and hybrid threats in the High North, according to PST.

The case comes after several arrests of Russian citizens accused of flying drones over the Norwegian border in violation of an overflight ban imposed on Russians because of the war in Ukraine.

See also  The visit of the Chief of Israeli Diplomacy to Morocco after normalization

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Seven civilians were killed in Bakhmoud, Donetsk region

October 25, 2022 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Rishi Sunak, the man who brings a little India to Downing Street

October 25, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

Rishi Sunak was appointed Prime Minister by the British Conservatives

October 24, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

Adidas ends Kanye West’s partnership over anti-Semitism and hate speech

October 25, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The discovery of a mysterious “large object” near the wreckage of the Titanic has finally been identified

October 25, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Matt Ryan’s contract is the main reason he hasn’t played for the Colts again this year

October 25, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature 8GB of extra RAM, a USB-C port, and more

October 25, 2022 Len Houle