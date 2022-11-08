Uncontrollable Chinese rocket crashes to Earth: Incredible images of debris found in Philippines

Debris found on Paradise Beach. An unusual scene.

On Monday, October 31, the China sent a Rocket In L’Space. A Long March 5B Intended to reveal the last volume of Tianzong Space Station. The problem is that debris from such rockets must fall back to Earth. And if they were imposing (17.8 meters long, 4.2 meters in diameter, approximately 23.3 tons), the remains of the Long March 5B were also uncontrollable. It is impossible to know where they will fall. In fact, objects in space reach such speeds that an error in judgment can eventually lead to a difference of thousands of kilometers.

No casualties

Once the estimates are refined, Some countries have closed part of them Spacessuch asSpain And some France. As it passed through the atmosphere on Friday, the rocket broke in two and landed in two separate locations, the northeast and southwest of the Pacific Ocean. Fortunately and for the fourth time, the debris fell without causing casualties or significant damage.

Debris from the rocket was found on a beach on Busuanga Island this Monday Philippines. Large metal parts measuring several meters with a Chinese flag. The country’s space authorities identified the area as a potential landing site for rocket debris and warned fishing boats in particular. China had sent a notice to the Philippines that the rocket could fall 39 km from the coast.

Rocket debris found in the Philippines.

Screenshot – Twitter @googlemaps



Last August, remnants of a Chinese rocket had already landed in the Sulu Sea in the Philippines.