Under pressure, Biden allows Ukraine to use US weapons to strike Russia

President Biden, under pressure from his top national security aides and European allies, allowed Ukraine to carry out limited strikes inside Russia with American-made weapons, opening what could be a new chapter in the war in Ukraine, US officials said Thursday.

Biden’s decision appears to represent the first time that a US president has authorized limited military attacks on artillery, missile bases and command centers within the borders of a nuclear-armed adversary. However, White House officials insisted that the authorization extends only to what they described as self-defense actions, so that Ukraine could protect Kharkiv, its second-largest city, and surrounding areas in the northeast from sustained rocket fire. Bombs and artillery shells from across the border.

“The President recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine is able to use U.S.-supplied weapons for fire control purposes in the Kharkiv region so that Ukraine can respond to Russian forces that are attacking them or preparing to attack them,” a U.S. official said. This came in a statement issued by the administration. The statement continued: “Our policy regarding prohibiting the use of ATACMS systems or long-range strikes inside Russia has not changed,” referring to the artillery system provided to Ukraine, which has the ability to reach deep into Russian territory.

Inside the White House, Mr. Biden’s deliberations were closely held, known only to a very narrow group of aides. But last week, the New York Times revealed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned from a vigil trip to Kiev and privately told the president that his 27-month ban on launching US weapons on Russian soil now puts parts of Ukraine at risk. He said that the Russians are taking advantage of the ban imposed by the president and are launching continuous attacks from a safe haven within the Russian borders.