UniCredit CEO warns of more US bank bailouts after First Republic

A senior banking executive highlighted the potential divergence in the fortunes of the financial sector in both Europe and the United States, which points to the possibility of further bailouts of US regional lenders.

“In the US it’s about bailing out distressed banks, and I don’t see any bailouts for distressed banks in Europe,” UniCredit CEO Andrea Ursell told CNBC on Wednesday.

“I think that in the United States, judging from yesterday, there may be more.”

JPMorgan on monday It acquired a large majority of First Republic’s assets, which included about $92 billion in deposits. The takeover of First Republic followed the collapse of Silicon Valley bank and general concern about the stability of smaller US banks amid higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve. Leading economists told CNBC that an interest rate hike could expose more fragility in the US banking sector.

But banking authorities in the European Union, where Italy’s UniCredit is headquartered, have repeatedly said they do not see the same level of risk in the region, arguing that European banks are well-capitalized and face stronger regulation.