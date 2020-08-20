United Grocery store donation delivers upgrade for Burkburnett park

With the aid of a $27,800 donation from United Supermarkets, Burkburnett’s Friendship Group Park has gotten a substantial up grade.

The enhancements arrive in the type of a new audio and online video program for the park’s amphitheater.

“The donation has authorized us to put in new movie devices and significant-definition projector, all new speakers and a new sound technique within.”, explained Brent Battista, director of parks and recreation for the Metropolis of Burkburnett.

The earlier program was a lot more than 20 decades previous and experienced develop into out of date.

The amphitheater at the park demonstrates films and serves concessions each other Saturday evening all through the summer time. The following display will be Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, August 22.