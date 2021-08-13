United Kingdom: Several people were killed and wounded in a shooting in Plymouth

On Twitter, local MP Johnny Mercer discusses the facts “Serious and sad”He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture, and that his confession had been obtained through torture “Did not run”. Meanwhile, Sky News reports that the shooter is dead.

Several people were killed and wounded in a shootout with police on Thursday, August 12 in Plymouth, southern England.

The police were called for a reason “Serious incident involving a gun” At the end of the day, local police said in a statement.

Police and emergency services then went there, citing police “Many died” Many more victims are being supported by emergency services. “The area is under siege and police believe the situation is under control.”, Police continued.

Stimulate the facts “Shock” Home Minister Priti Patel called on him not to comment on the matter “Everyone stay calm, follow the advice of the police and allow our rescue services to do their job.”.