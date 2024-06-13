June 13, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Unruly and wild weather in southern Europe

Unruly and wild weather in southern Europe

Rusty Knowles June 13, 2024 1 min read

A heat wave affects southern Turkey and storms cause damage in Spain.

Advertising

Countries like France and Germany are still waiting for summer to arrive. Turkey itself He has been suffering from sunburn for a few days.

In the western and southern coasts of the country, temperatures will be 8 to 12 degrees below seasonal norms, and the thermometer is expected to continue to soar up to 40 degrees.

The heatwave will hit the Aegean Sea and Mediterranean until the end of the week.

Spain under storms

Meanwhile, in SpainWe are trying to recover from a powerful storm that has engulfed cities in the region Murcia in the southeast of the country.

Several rivers overflowed, muddied streets and caught residents by surprise.

Farmers were hit hard, with some losing entire crops within hours.

All the olives were thrown away along with the vegetables grown here. All were destroyedAn urban farmer explains Kalaspara.

Finally, Palma Airport on the island of Mallorca was completely flooded. Pictures posted on social media showed tracks covered in 50cm of water.

Flights were canceled and the interior of the airport suffered considerable damage.

See also  What to remember from April 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Israeli attacks on southern Gaza continued

June 13, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Hamas urges US to “pressure” Israel into permanent cease-fire in Gaza

June 13, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Not all of Hamas’s ceasefire demands are “achievable,” says Antony Blinken

June 12, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Françoise Hardy: A Life in Pictures

June 13, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

A new species of pterosaur discovered by an Australian farmer

June 13, 2024 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

US Open First Round Live Updates, Leaderboard: Brooks Koepka Again Fishes Big Game at Pinehurst

June 13, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

This may be the most useful iOS 18 feature coming to the iPhone 15

June 13, 2024 Len Houle