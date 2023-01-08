Up-and-coming MMA fighter Victoria Lee dies at the age of 18

Victoria Lee, a high school wrestling champion and rising mixed martial arts star in one tournament, passed away last month, according to the Valley of the Temples Memorial Park and Funeral Homes in Kannohe, which announced the news Friday.

The 18-year-old Mililani High School graduate is the younger sister of current world heavyweight champion Angela Lee, who has held the title for over six years.

Angela Lee confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“On December 26, 2022, our family went through something no family should have to go through,” Angela Lee wrote. “It is very difficult to say this. Our Victoria is dead.”

Victoria Lee made her MMA debut when she was 16 and was 3-0 with a TKO and two submission wins.

She was scheduled to fight for the first time in over a year on January 13 at the One on Prime Video 6 event in Bangkok. Thailand.

Her brother, Christian, currently holds the world titles at one in the lightweight and middleweight division.

He achieved dual champion status in November when he beat Kiamryan Abbasov for the welterweight title at 185 pounds.

In her Instagram post, Angela Lee asked for her family’s “grace and respect” during this difficult time.

She ended the speech saying, “And please, check your loved ones. Keep checking on them. Give them a hug and tell them how much they mean to you. You just never know.”